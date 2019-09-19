Reconciliation: APC Forms 39-Man Steering C’ttee For Adamawa

The North-east zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has named a 39- member Central Steering Committee to oversee affairs of the party in Adamawa state and reposition it for victory, working with National Working Committee of the party.

The committee headed by Abdulrahman Adamu has Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha and Mohammed Bello, Minister of FCT as co- chairmen.

According a document made available to newsmen in Abuja, Thursday, a robust term of reference given the committee is a charge to reconcile all aggrieved aspirants /candidates that vied for positions during the 2019 general election.

The party in Adamawa has been in crisis following the electoral victory of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP in the state, attributed by stakeholders to the internal crisis that polarized APC members during the election.

The committee is also charged with the task of developing programme of action to reposition and strengthen APC in Adamawa, as well as propose modalities that ensure free and fair primaries ahead of the coming local government election and future elections in the state.

The committee is also: “To propose ways and means of raising funds for running the affairs of the party in Adamawa state.

“To develop an effective media and public enlightenment programme for repositioning the party to its winning ways in the state.

“To co-ordinate and support the various election petitions by the party at various tribunals and courts.

“To carry out any other functions as may be directed by the National Work Committee of the APC.”

Other members of the committee include immediate past Governor Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla (Bindow), former EFCC chairman, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Dahiru Bobbo, Sen. Jonathan Silas Zwingina, Sen. Ahmed Hassan Barata, among many others.