Reps Seek To Stop Further Funding Of Undomesticated Treaties, Protocols

wants forward all treaties forwarded to NASS

The House of Representatives has called on President Muhammad Buhari to halt counterpart funding of all agreements and protocols WI 4th financial implication pending when they are domesticated by the National Assembly.

This is as it urged the President to ensure that all treaties to which Nigeria is signitory to, are transmitted to the National Assembly within 30 days for domestication.

The call is contained in a motion sponsored by Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai who observed that there is currently no accessible, comprehensive and up-to-date record of published compendium of register of Treaties to which Nigeria is a signatory.

He noted that the United Nation’s records shows that Nigeria has ratified over 400 Treaties both Bilateral and Multilateral on different subject matter, out of which not up to 40 can be identified as having been recorded locally by the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Justice”, he stated.

According to him, “on the 21st of August 2017 the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, was reported to have identified a major challenge to domestication of Treaties in Nigeria, the non-arrangement for early involvement of the National Assembly in the negotiation.

“Also observed that this has negatively impacted on the input in these Treaties, which adversely affects the facilitation on domestication and the full protection of the country’s International Agreements by the National Assembly”.

The lawmaker expressed worry that some undomesticated Treaties could have a direct positive impact on the advancement of the fundamental rights of our citizenry and the nation’s economic growth.

Ossai further worried that the non-involvement of the National Assembly and the failure to transmit all signed copies of Treaties and International Instruments to the National Assembly by the Executive arm of government has obviously affected the rate of domestication of these Treaties and has also denied our citizens the benefits associated with such International Documents.

“Cognizance of the fact that the intention of Section 12 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) which vess that National Assembly with power to implement Treaties, is not a cloak in the wheel of Executive progress, but a sword to defend Nigeria’s, sovereignty and its territorial integrity.

“Concerned that, an urgent engagement by the legislature on the Executive will create a synergy that will lead to a cooperation and a collaboration between the Executive and the Legislature for a proper realization of the objective of Section 12 of the Constitution”

In adopting the motion, the House also mandated it’s committee on treaties, protocols and agreements to immediately commence the review of all treaties, agreements and protocols signed and ratified by Nigeria.