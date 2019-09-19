NEWS
Sanwo-Olu Supports South African Returnees With N6.3m
Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday doled out N6.3m to the 315 Nigerians who returned South Africa in the wake of xenophobic attacks in the country. The governor supported each of the returnees with N20,000 to be able to reconnect with their families and relatives easily and a palliative.
The governor, represented by the Special Senior Assistant to the governor, Diaspora, Mr Jermaine Sanwo-Olu, said aside the N20,000, all Lagos citizens among the returnees would be engaged for employment through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund to acquire skills and start-up businesses.
He said the state government felt the returnees needed all the support to able to take off, which was why the state government decided to help them to navigate on arrival. One of the returnees, Mr Chukwuekwu okom revealed he went to South Africa about six years ago and was never gainfully employed, doing menial jobs to just pay rent and survive.
He claimed South Africans were not willing to give foreigners job, saying he had not definite skill when he was asked what he could do. Another returnee, Udom Michael said the experience was a terrible one for him, adding that he was happy to be back home.
MOST READ
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Ibrahim Heads To Court
Kwara APC, PDP Bicker Over AbdulRazaq’s Performance
Tribunal Upholds Election Of Gov Bello
Sanwo-Olu Supports South African Returnees With N6.3m
Nuclear Power and Its Dominance In Global Politics
FG Accuses Host Communities Of Frustrating Road Projects
N3bn Contract Scam: PMB Suspends Head Of Service, Oyo-Ita
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS22 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- FEATURES21 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
- NEWS7 hours ago
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
- BUSINESS21 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
Minister Directs NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST To Get ISO27001 Certification
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Imo: As Gladiators Await Tribunal’s Verdict
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
Discussions Ongoing On $5.3bn Ibadan–Kano Rail Project – Minister
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Inflation Dropped To 11.02% In August–NBS