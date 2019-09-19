Sanwo-Olu Supports South African Returnees With N6.3m

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday doled out N6.3m to the 315 Nigerians who returned South Africa in the wake of xenophobic attacks in the country. The governor supported each of the returnees with N20,000 to be able to reconnect with their families and relatives easily and a palliative.

The governor, represented by the Special Senior Assistant to the governor, Diaspora, Mr Jermaine Sanwo-Olu, said aside the N20,000, all Lagos citizens among the returnees would be engaged for employment through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund to acquire skills and start-up businesses.

He said the state government felt the returnees needed all the support to able to take off, which was why the state government decided to help them to navigate on arrival. One of the returnees, Mr Chukwuekwu okom revealed he went to South Africa about six years ago and was never gainfully employed, doing menial jobs to just pay rent and survive.

He claimed South Africans were not willing to give foreigners job, saying he had not definite skill when he was asked what he could do. Another returnee, Udom Michael said the experience was a terrible one for him, adding that he was happy to be back home.