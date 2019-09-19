NEWS
Self Sufficiency In Sugar Production Attainable – Busari
The executive secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Dr. Latif Busari, is confident that Nigeria has all it takes to attain self-sufficiency in sugar production, noting that the sector has been repositioned and holds lots of opportunities for prospective investors.
Busari, who said government has put in place necessary measures that would make the sector more attractive to investors, said government was currently implementing a 10-year roadmap for the sugar sector tagged: ‘Nigerian Sugar Master Plan.’ He said the major thrust of the plan is to ensure that Nigeria attains self-sufficiency in sugar production.
Busari, who dropped these hints while declaring open the 2nd Sugar Industry Technology Symposium yesterday in Lagos, stressed the need for stakeholders in the industry to embrace modern technology in their operations, adding that modern machinery do not only improve outputs, but guarantee efficiency.
Represented by the director of policy, planning, research and statistics, National Sugar Development Council, Mr. Hezekiah Kolawole, Busari identified technology as the backbone of sugar production.
Underscoring the importance of the symposium and what participants stood to gain from it, Busari said , “This would be one of the many events that would expose operators in the Nigerian sugar industry to new technologies for field and factory operations; address deficiencies in skills and available manpower in the sector and provide platforms for business relationships that would enhance the capacity of the local sugar industry.”
While assuring all stakeholders of Council’s readiness to provide a level playing ground for them to do business, he equally stressed the need for industry players to redouble their efforts and be faithful to the various agreements they entered into with government.
“We at the Council are interested in growing the nation’s sugar industry. Our objectives as a government – owned regulatory agency are targeted towards building an all-inclusive sugar sector for the county and other interested parties,” he added.
Speaking further on the need to expose more sugar companies and stakeholders to modern technologies, Busari noted that “We have brought in more technology providers and experts in order to give our investors and other participants a range of different production and sugar processing technologies to consider.”
In his speech at the event, a sugar technology manufacturer, Mr. Landry Maffo Melli, said technology has made sugar business an interesting activity, noting that sugar companies have a lot to gain when they deploy modern sugar technologies in their operations
