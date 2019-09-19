BUSINESS
Sterling Steady Before Retail Sales And BoE Meeting
The British pound steadied on Thursday as traders waited for retail sales numbers and the Bank of England monetary policy meeting due later.
Retails sales growth is expected to have stalled in August on the previous month, according to Reuters poll of economists, while year-on-year growth will fall to 2.9 per cent from 3.3 per cent.
The numbers are due out at 0830 GMT and follow lower than expected inflation data earlier this week, which was a boost to consumers ahead of Britain’s departure from the European Union.
The BoE is forecast to keep rates on hold at 0.75 per cent when it announces its policy at 1100 GMT, and investors will be watching closely for policymakers’ views on Brexit and the outlook for the British economy, which contracted in the second quarter but has since recovered somewhat.
Sterling was unchanged at 1.2469, while against the euro the currency was down marginally at 88.535 pence. (NAN)
MOST READ
Gov Bello Congratulates New Acting HoS Yemi-Esan
Edo Commission Of Inquiry Grills College Of Education Ex-Provost, Others In 10-Year Probe
Reps Seek To Stop Further Funding Of Undomesticated Treaties, Protocols
Nasarawa Assembly approves N5b loan For Executive
OAU Honours Aiteo, Director With Excellence Award
Engineers Urge FG To Restructure Technical Institutions
TIV-Jukun Crisis: Group Proffers Solution To FG For Lasting Peace
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
N3bn Contract Scam: PMB Suspends Head Of Service, Oyo-Ita
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
38 New SANs Take Oath Monday
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Nigerian Mission In Jo’burg Denies Extorting Returnees
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Ibrahim Heads To Court
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Nigerians Must Get Value For Electricity Bills – Gbajabiamila
-
OPINION13 hours ago
General Buratai And Onwubiko’s Confession Before Damascus