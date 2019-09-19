GOLF
UAE To Join The U.S.-Led Naval Force In Gulf
The official Emirati News Agency (WAM), reported on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates would join the U.S.-led international maritime safety coalition in the Gulf.
The maritime coalition aims to protect merchant ships to ensure freedom of navigation and international trade.
It is to cover the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab, the Sea of Oman and the Gulf.
Salem Al-Zaabi, Director of the Department of Security Cooperation, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the international alliance aims to support regional and international efforts to counter the threats of maritime navigation.
According to the agency, the alliance also aims to protect commercial vessels by providing safe sailing and ensure freedom of navigation as well as global trade.
On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia announced that it was joining the U.S.-led international maritime safety coalition in the Gulf.
The U.S. has been seeking allies for the naval mission after Iran seized two foreign oil tankers in apparent retaliation for Britain impounding an Iranian tanker, which has since been released, in early July. (NAN)
MOST READ
Gov Bello Congratulates New Acting HoS Yemi-Esan
Edo Commission Of Inquiry Grills College Of Education Ex-Provost, Others In 10-Year Probe
Reps Seek To Stop Further Funding Of Undomesticated Treaties, Protocols
Nasarawa Assembly approves N5b loan For Executive
OAU Honours Aiteo, Director With Excellence Award
Engineers Urge FG To Restructure Technical Institutions
TIV-Jukun Crisis: Group Proffers Solution To FG For Lasting Peace
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS19 hours ago
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
N3bn Contract Scam: PMB Suspends Head Of Service, Oyo-Ita
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
38 New SANs Take Oath Monday
- NEWS13 hours ago
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Ibrahim Heads To Court
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Nigerian Mission In Jo’burg Denies Extorting Returnees
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Nigerians Must Get Value For Electricity Bills – Gbajabiamila
- OPINION13 hours ago
General Buratai And Onwubiko’s Confession Before Damascus