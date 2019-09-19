US, Nigeria Partner Against Piracy, Counterfeiting

The United States Embassy and American Business Council have joined forces with the federal government of Nigeria and key private sector stakeholders in the country to protect Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and combat the counterfeiting and piracy in the country.

Speaking at the intellectual property symposium in Lagos, stakeholders called for more effective collaboration and alliance.

The stakeholders also called for robust actions by the business community, evolvement of legal and regulatory framework, consumer protection, and deepened awareness to build respect for intellectual property.

These according to the stakeholders will protect investments and drive the innovation and creativity needed to bolster growth of all sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

Organised by the US Department of Justice’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development and Training through its International Intellectual Property and Computer Hacking Attorney Advisor (ICHIP), the two-day symposium with the theme, “The Bane of Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Piracy: Building Respect for Intellectual Property Rights as a Strategic Resource for Economic Growth,” had customs, business, tech leaders, agencies, federal ministries including experts and senior officials from the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), among others.

Speaking at the event, the United States Embassy, Abuja, Chargé D’Affaires, Kathleen FitzGibbon noted that strong IPR protection is essential to creating jobs and opening new markets for goods and services.

She said, “This is not just an American issue, this is a global issue and as Nigeria moves ahead with goals of diversifying and shifting to a knowledge-based economy, a strong intellectual property rights regime will help attract investment and protect Nigerian ideas and Nigerian businesses.”

The former director general, Nigerian Copyright Commission and IP Chair at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Prof. Adebambo Adewopo in his keynote address stated that counterfeiting and piracy has continued to destroy the fabric of the economy in the pharmaceutical, creative and other important sectors .

According to him, such a sound IP policy, enforcement coalition, cooperation and building strategic alliances within and outside the country would be needed for an improved IPR environment and strengthening of key institutions, so as to leverage Nigeria’s productive capacities as strategic resources for economic growth in a rapidly changing digital environment.

The chief executive officer, FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera while speaking with newsmen revealed that IPR protection is vital to both consumer protection and competition because counterfeited products potentially can harm the consumers.

He added that from a consumer protection standpoint, consumer spending which include both disposable economy and consumer satisfaction, was a major index for determining how well an economy is doing and as such anything that doesn’t promote that satisfaction potentially hurts the economy.

“From a competition standpoint, one of the key things in a competition is that when there is a level playing field, it promotes fair price, it promotes quality and it promotes innovation,” Irukera added.