. . . Accuses NGOs Of Sabotaging War Against Insurgency

The Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE (TC-OPLD)) has again accused non-governmental organisations working in the North East of sabotaging the war against insurgency.

The deputy director Army Public Relations, Col Ado Isa, in a statement, said the Command had observed with utter disappointment and concern the notorious activities of some non-governmental organisations (NGO) working in the North East.

He said despite several warnings an NGO Action Against Hunger (AAH) has continued to aid and abet terrorists and their atrocities.

“The Theater Command Operation Lafiya Dole has on many occasions raised alarm over this unwholesome practices of some NGOs and expressed same position during meetings with the NGOs operating in the NE Theater of Operation.

“Consequently, the AAH has been declared persona nan grata for aiding Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa by supplying them food and drugs despite warning from the TC – OPLD,” he said

He added the “Command has obtained several credible intelligence indicating AAH as one of those NGOs operating in the NE that is notorious in supplying food and drugs to the criminals in the area,”

He therefore urged members of the public continue to give credible information on the activities of the marauders/criminals and their supporters in the NE Theatre of operation.

He further assured of the Commands resolve and determination to always partner with credible NGOs and CSOs to cushion the impact of humanitarian crisis generated by the criminals in the NE in line with the international best standards.