AfCFTA: Manufacturing Sector To Access Expanded Market – Osinbajo

The vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Nigerian manufacturing sector would gain access to expanded market following Nigeria’s signing of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). Osinbajo disclosed this at the 6th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Abuja Branch of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) themed: “Optimising the Long Term Interest Rate of Nigerian Development Banks for Manufacturing in Nigeria.”

The vice president who was represented by the MD/CEO Bank of Industry, Mr Kayode Pitan, said the theme for this year’s AGM recognises the critical role that development banks perform in supporting and sustaining development in any economy.

He, therefore, said, “This year in particular, with Nigeria having signed the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), our manufacturing sector will now be able to access a significantly expanded market while facing increased competition at the same time”.

He said government would do everything within its power to support local manufacturers to achieve the required level of quality and scale in their operations to compete and thrive effectively.

“This will include addressing the following major challenges faced by our manufacturing industries: Access to finance; unfriendly business policies; Bureaucratic bottlenecks in doing business; Power and Infrastructure challenges; Smuggling”, he added.

Osinbajo added that, “With respect to access to finance, the Development Finance Institutions in the country such as the Bank of Industry and the Development Bank of Nigeria, to name a few, provide long term financing at sub-market interest rates (in BOl’s case), including moratorium opportunities to the real sector.

The MAN president who was represented by the director general of MAN, Mr Segun Ajayi, called on the governments of Nasarawa, Niger States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to establish a more effective consultative mechanism with MAN, which he said would ensure the sustenance of existing manufacturing companies.