NEWS
ANED Accused Of Misrepresenting Grid Operational Data
The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) has been accused of misrepresenting grid load off-take analysis.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) made the accusation in a statement issued on Thursday by its head, Public Relations, Ndidi Mbah, in response to an earlier publication of ANED on load grid load analysis.
The statement which described the publication as false and misleading said the impression that there is no load rejection by DisCos and that TCN has not been able to deliver the volume of power demanded daily by each Disco, was contrary to reality.
“On simple examination of the ANED’s publication, TCN came to the conclusion that ANED is deliberately out to deceive Nigerians with misanalysis of a simple data set,” the statement read in part.
According to TCN, it has the true analysis of the data presented by ANED from the Independent System Operator (ISO) which goes to show clearly that cases of load rejection by DisCos abound.
Taking Kano and Kaduna DisCos for instance, the statement noted that on the August 22, 2019, Kano DisCo nominated to take 310.60MW while the Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) allocation to it was 359.38MW.
“It is important to clarify that allocation is a percentage of electricity on the grid that is made available to all the DisCos.
“DisCos day ahead nomination is what the DisCos say they can off-take out of the MYTO allocation for the next day, while actual consumption is what they eventually take from the available MYTO allocation at the TCN/Disco interface points.
“For Kano DisCo, even though it nominated to take 310.60MW, it was able to actually off-take only 154.17MW, leaving a total of 205.21MW, representing 57.10 per cent of MYTO allocation to it unutilised.
“On the same day, Kaduna DisCo on the other hand, requested 280.00MW while MYTO allocation to them was 359.38MW, but the DisCo actually collected only 166.52MW from TCN substations, leaving 192.86MW, i.e. equivalent of 53.66 per cent of MYTO allocation unutilised.
