WORLD
Bill de Blasio: New York Mayor Pulls Out Of US Presidential Race
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced he is pulling out of the Democratic race for the White House.
“I feel like I have contributed all I can to this primary election, and it’s clearly not my time,” he said in an interview with MSNBC.
“So I am going to end my presidential campaign, continue my work as mayor of New York City and I’m going to keep speaking up for working people.”
Mr de Blasio, 58, had launched his candidacy in May.
Observers say his campaign had failed to take off within a wide field of Democrats seeking to be selected as the party’s presidential candidate.
Mr de Blasio told MSNBC that a “central reason” for his decision was the Democratic Party’s rules for qualifying for televised debates.
“The bar is so high so early that for a lot of us – clearly, some of my fellow chief executives, governors – couldn’t make that cut,” he said.
He failed to qualify for a debate earlier this month that featured the 10 leading candidates for the party’s nomination.
There are now 19 Democrats left in the running, with former Vice-President Joe Biden currently ahead in the polls, followed by left-wing senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.
The rest of the Democratic contenders have polled in single figures in most opinion polls.
BBC
MOST READ
Bill de Blasio: New York Mayor Pulls Out Of US Presidential Race
Police Arrests Boko Haram Terrorists, 70 Others For Crimes In Borno
Five Die, 10 Injure In Ogun Lone Accident
FLOOD: Kebbi On Red Alert, Earmarks 1.5bn For Disaster Management
Troops Kill 7 Boko Haram, ISWAP Commanders
British Groups Expect Biggest-Ever Youth Climate Protests
Millions Of Young People To Strike For Climate Action
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS9 hours ago
Wike’s Revenge And Atiku’s Next Move
- RELIGION19 hours ago
For The Hate Of Buhari (2)
- NEWS22 hours ago
Gov Bello Congratulates New Acting HoS Yemi-Esan
- NEWS12 hours ago
PMB Approves 7 New Industrial Parks – Official
- NEWS23 hours ago
TIV-Jukun Crisis: Group Proffers Solution To FG For Lasting Peace
- Others12 hours ago
House Minority Crisis Tears PDP BoT Apart
- ENTERTAINMENT11 hours ago
Actress Threatens To Kill Herself
- NEWS24 hours ago
Ebonyi Int’l Airport: Indigenes Kick Against Govt’s Proposed Plan