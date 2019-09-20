British Groups Expect Biggest-Ever Youth Climate Protests

British organisers of Friday’s student-led protests against government policies on climate change said they expected around 200 events nationwide to draw a record number of supporters.

“This is going to be the biggest climate mobilisation that the UK, and the world, has ever seen,” Youth Strike 4 Climate tweeted late morning.

The protests included an event in central London, close to the British parliament, where opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was scheduled to address the crowd.

Hundreds of people gathered in other cities including Oxford, Cardiff, Cambridge, York, Nottingham, Leeds and Liverpool.

“Amazing scenes like this unfolding around world!” tweeted Caroline Lucas, Britain’s sole Green Party lawmaker, commenting on aerial footage of a protest in Melbourne, Australia.

“Don’t let anyone say taking part in protests like this doesn’t make a difference.”

The UK Student Climate Network, one of the main organisers, said it wanted to “protest the government’s lack of action on the climate crisis.”

“We are mobilising unprecedented numbers of students to create a strong movement and send a message that we are tired of being ignored,” the network said.

Kwasi Kwarteng, a business minister in the Conservative government, said he did not support action by school students.

“I am not going to endorse people leaving school because I think education – time spent in school – is incredibly important,” Kwarteng said.

But Labour’s London mayor Sadiq Khan sent a video message supporting the protesters.

“The government must see this strike for what it is – a demand for immediate, ambitious action,” Khan said. (NAN)