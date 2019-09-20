Corruption: Can Maxwell Oko Redeem NDDC’s Image As EDFA?

Maxwell Oko, the newly appointed executive director, Finance and Administration, of the Niger Delta Development Commission, is likely to fall into the ‘bear trap’ of corrupt practices ingrained into the fabric of the commission’s administrative system. In this report, CHRISTIANA NWAOGU writes about the steps he might take to correct the wrongs of past administrators in the commission.

During the time of Mr Godwin Omene, the first MD of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Niger Delta Regional Development Master Plan was initiated and developed by GTZ and this provided a very comprehensive plan of how the region can be developed across various sectors.

A lot of effort went into developing that plan and even today it is still relevant for the proper development of the region. Rather than use the plan to develop the region it was used as an excuse to agitate for more funds which were then diverted into private pockets. Slowly the NDDC budget got captured by political and other vested interests.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that as the budgets increased over the years, the value of the projects started to blow up and even the use of variations to existing projects went out of control.

The NDDC since then, lost its focus as a development commission and has rather acquired the reputation, rightly or wrongly, of a contract awarding factory, delivering little impactful development to the Region.

A former chairman of the Board, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN), regretted that the Niger Delta Regional Development Master Plan meant to accelerate the development of the hitherto turbulent and underdeveloped region has so far failed to achieve that objective.

As at today, no fewer than 5,000 developmental projects worth billions of naira, initiated by the agency have been abandoned across the entire region, with the highest number being in Bayelsa State.

Recently, the federal government took a swipe at the Commission (NDDC), revealing that it was in debt of over N2trillion real and imagined debts. The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio and the Minister of State, Festus Keyamo, had at an emergency meeting with top management team of the commission accused them of being reckless with funds meant for development to the detriment of the devastated region.

The minister, who stressed emphatically that NDDC had not lived up to its responsibilities said, rather than match government investment with result, its impact was hindered by personal interest, political Intrigues and interferences, and insensitive misuse of funds.

Senator Akpabio, who condemned the commission’s inability to complete and put to use its national headquarters complex twenty years after commencing construction, expressed shock that they preferred paying between N200- N300 million yearly to Rivers State government as rent.

The minister, who was visibly angry, told them to hide their faces in shame as he threatened to carry out forensic audit on their income and expenditure from year 2000 to date, involving the EFCC and ICPC.

So, the recent appointment of Maxwell Oko as the new executive director, Finance and Administration at the NDDC to many, came at a time that the commission’s image has seriously been pooh-poohed for its notoriety in doing wrong things.

Untill Oko’s appointment, LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the NDDC was run like a family enterprise where the husband was at the helm of affairs, his wife as special adviser, first son as the chief of staff while the other children were either personal assistants or others. They lived large on the common wealth of the region. They cared less about the development of the region.

Before now, there has been outcry about poor quality jobs delivered by NDDC contractors. And those who are supposed to be monitoring the contractors merely went to sleep or had their mouth too full that they could not talk.

From Akwa Ibom to Ondo, there are visibly abandoned NDDC projects everywhere.

Disgustingly, payment of contractors for jobs not done or poorly done until this move by President Muhammadu Buhari to sanitise the commission took the center stage. As much as stakeholders have expressed concern about poor quality of NDDC jobs, especially roads, there have been even serious concerns about payment for such jobs.

Perhaps, this is why there was jubilation when the former activist, commissioner and currently a major player in the oil and gas sector of the nation’s economy, Maxwell Oko, was named the EDFA, NDDC.

His appointment attracted so much reactions from critical stakeholders who believe that given his antecedent, he will administer the NDDC properly and also warehouse funds belonging to the commission and only release same after due diligence and processes must have been followed.

The general belief is that Oko is a man of integrity. Truly so, his former boss, a former petroleum minister who had watched his every step was quoted as saying that he could vouch for his character and integrity.

The former minister, King Edmund Daukoru, said in a recent interview that he (Oko, his former personal assistant) is a round peg in a round hole.

“Maxwell is very committed to his work and duties. He served under me as my special assistant. He took over from Sylva. It was just revealing to see how much Maxwell parked into his brain. He is a very committed, principled and a disciplined person and it is just the kind of appointment that we anticipate.”

His position was corroborated by the pioneer chairman, Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Joshua Igbugburu. He said in a recent interview that with Oko on the saddle, he was sure that funds belonging to the NDDC would be safe.

Igbugburu expressed optimism that with Oko’s appointment, there was “hope that funds meant for the development of the Niger Delta and warehoused in the NDDC would henceforth, be judiciously managed.”

The Ijaw Youths Council is also optimistic that Oko, a former chairman, central zone, will deliver. “Comrade Maxwell Oko’s appointment as executive director, finance and administration is a square peg in a square hole and is well deserved. You know that Comrade Oko is a founding member of the Ijaw Youths Council who is passionate about the development of the region.

Speaking through its national president, Peretorubo Owaelemi, IYC said, “We are very certain that he will use his office to redirect the vision of the creation of the commission and bring about desired peace and the long-awaited development to the region. I congratulate him on behalf of the ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide.

Oko, 45, hails from Oko from Otuasega, Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State. He is a highly motivated entrepreneur and investor. He is the executive vice Chairman of Eraskorp Nigeria Limited, an indigenous conglomerate with diverse interests in the Nigerian economy, spanning across several industries such as power, oil and gas, security, agribusiness, infrastructural development and real estate.

Oko had once served as commissioner, Bayelsa State Ministry of Youth, Conflict Resolution and Employment Generation, and Special Assistant to the Minister of Energy and Chairman, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Corporate Board.

His key competencies and skills include entrepreneurial and responsiveness to their needs, resolution of conflicts between oil companies and the host communities as well as the youth groups that led SPDC Gbarain/Ubie Gas gathering Project to be awarded as SPDC’s Africa fastest moving project in 2017. He also formulated the Triple-E Policy of Engagement, Education/Employment and Enforcement, which led to the Bayelsa Peace Accord with all militant groups disarming and signing onto the federal government amnesty programme.

To acquire skills and boost his knowledge for greater tasks ahead, Oko attended such courses as Finance for Non-Finance Executives Program, London Business School, United Kingdom; Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contracts amongst others

With all this said and dusted, LEADERSHIP Friday wants to remind Oko that though he is coming on board at a very challenging time when the public image of the commission is not edifying, he needs to rebrand and change the public perception of it as a slush fund and this, he must do through honest work, single minded focus and discipline, if tangible results must be achieved.

He should keep his eyes on history.

He must see his appointment as a life time opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of the ordinary people of the region and write his name in gold for posterity and not an opportunity for his own slice of the proverbial national cake or short-term