Edo Govt, NEMA Assess Damage Caused By Flooding, Assure Of Relief Materials

Officials of the Edo State Government and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have visited victims of Wednesday flooding in the state to take stock of the damage, assuring those adversely affected of relief materials to cushion the impact of the natural disaster.

Speaking to journalists after inspection of the affected areas, Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Hon. Yakubu Gowon, said the state government sympathises with victims of the momentary flooding and attributed the damage to properties at Apostolic Street, Off Sokponba Road and bad job done by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“NDDC did a bad job while asphalting the road in the area, as the manhole that ought to take water out of the area was blocked while constructing the road. I call on them to collaborate with the Ministry of Infrastructure to ensure that a good job is done when constructing roads in the state. This will help us develop the state and the people will enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he said.

Speaking on the destruction of properties at Victor Uwaifo Museum along College Road, Gowon expressed concern over the flooding that destroyed artefacts and monuments at the museum which has been listed as one of the sites for the forthcoming National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST).

He assured that the state government will explore means to restore the museum.

Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Osaze Osemwengie-Ero expressed sadness over the destruction of the artefacts and monuments at the Victor Uwaifo Museum.

“Artefacts and monuments created and conserved for over 50 years were destroyed by the disaster. I am glad that the governor has listening ears and I know he will address this issue and put smiles on the faces of those affected, including our musical Icon, Sir, Victor Uwaifo,” he assured.

Commissioner for Infrastructure, Hon. John Inegbedion, who was also part of the state government’s delegation, frowned at the bad work done by the NDDC, which he said caused the flooding in some areas of the state.

“The NDDC engineer in charge of the road constructed at Apostolic Street off Sokponba Road did a poor engineering job; it was a poor project. The flooding is man-made as natural waterways and the moat were blocked. Water, naturally, will find its way hence the destruction we saw on Wednesday.”

Head of NEMA, Edo Operations Office, Dahiru Yusuf, said the agency has assessed the damage done by the flooding, adding that the agency will work to ensure the needful is done to alleviate the suffering of the victims.

Sir Victor Uwaifo called on the Edo State Government to come to his aid as his contribution to humanity through his museum has been destroyed.

He added, “All my investments in the museum for posterity have been destroyed by the rain. I call on Edo State Government to come to my aid; the governor is diligent and he knows what to do.”