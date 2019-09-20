Fans Disappointed With Wizkid’s ‘Ghetto Love’

It seems Fans of Wizkid are not really getting what they want from their Starboy artiste again and they didn’t hesitate to express their disappointment over his new single, ‘Ghetto Love.’

The fans reactions and comments were on every platform this song was talked about; from Twitter to Instagram and Facebook.

Wikzid released ‘Ghetto Love’ last Friday, and by Monday, comments began pumping in from various angels criticising the song.

For Nigerian music journalist, Joey Akan, who made his comment on Twitter, he believes that fans are not just disappointed in the song but in the sad fact that the musician has not morphed into something better than who and what he was. This comment received reactions with majority agreeing to it as they made their thoughts about the song and the artiste known.

According to one fan, ‘Brown Skin Girl’ should’ve been that song that Wizkid morphed with. It should’ve been that track that helped his transition into a new kind of sound and the inability to achieve that and like @JoeyAkan said “morphed into something else,” is beginning to wear his fans out.

Although not all of Wizkid’s fans agree that the song is whack, some are still loyal die-hard fans that are ready to eat anything Starboy serves.