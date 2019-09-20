NEWS
Flood Renders Residents Homeless, As Rains Pound Ibadan
Residents living in about 20 communities in Ibadan, Oyo State had been rendered homeless by floods that ravaged their communities in an intense eight-hour rainfall.
LEADERSHIP gathered that the flood also washed off many valuable properties away while some that live close to river vacated their residences for safety.
In Akinyele Local Government Area of the state, many residents including school children stayed in-doors as streams and rivers have flown their boundaries.
As a result, commercial activities were at low ebb in the affected communities while both human and vehicular movements were hindered.
Some of the communities affected by the non -stop rain included Kumapayi, Jenriyin, Wofun, Kute, Iyana Church among others.
While inspecting some of the affected areas, the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Rt Hon Kehinde Ayoola condoled with those affected and assured them of government support.
He directed some engineers of the ministry to immediately begin works on Kumapayi while other areas affected by the downpour will also be taken care of.
He urged residents of Ibadan to steer clear of building on water ways and abide by the rules of setback so as to forestall future occurrence.
Also on the inspection was the Chairman, Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency, Hon. Kamil Akinlabi, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Bashir Olanrewaju among other.
Meanwhile, some of the effected victims have called on the state government and NEMA to come to their aid.
MOST READ
Otti Fails To Unseat Ikpeazu At Tribunal
Oyetola Mourns Late Osun Customary Court President
SAN Investiture: Senator Abba Moro Congratulates Prof. Alubo, Ogbole
Stakeholders Move To Ensure Cleaner Operation In RE Sector
Flood Renders Residents Homeless, As Rains Pound Ibadan
4 Bag 7 Years Imprisonment Over Attempted Murder In Osun
Land Use Reforms: Innovation Driving Issuance Of Electronic C-of-O, Says MD Edo-GIS
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS13 hours ago
Wike’s Revenge And Atiku’s Next Move
- RELIGION23 hours ago
For The Hate Of Buhari (2)
- NEWS16 hours ago
PMB Approves 7 New Industrial Parks – Official
- Others16 hours ago
House Minority Crisis Tears PDP BoT Apart
- ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
Actress Threatens To Kill Herself
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Boko Haram/ISWAP Fleeing To Other African Countries – Army
- NEWS23 hours ago
NEC Approves N100bn For National Livestock Transformation Plan
- ISSUES14 hours ago
Where Is The Disunity In The Presidency?