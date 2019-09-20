Flood Renders Residents Homeless, As Rains Pound Ibadan

Residents living in about 20 communities in Ibadan, Oyo State had been rendered homeless by floods that ravaged their communities in an intense eight-hour rainfall.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the flood also washed off many valuable properties away while some that live close to river vacated their residences for safety.

In Akinyele Local Government Area of the state, many residents including school children stayed in-doors as streams and rivers have flown their boundaries.

As a result, commercial activities were at low ebb in the affected communities while both human and vehicular movements were hindered.

Some of the communities affected by the non -stop rain included Kumapayi, Jenriyin, Wofun, Kute, Iyana Church among others.

While inspecting some of the affected areas, the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Rt Hon Kehinde Ayoola condoled with those affected and assured them of government support.

He directed some engineers of the ministry to immediately begin works on Kumapayi while other areas affected by the downpour will also be taken care of.

He urged residents of Ibadan to steer clear of building on water ways and abide by the rules of setback so as to forestall future occurrence.

Also on the inspection was the Chairman, Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency, Hon. Kamil Akinlabi, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Bashir Olanrewaju among other.

Meanwhile, some of the effected victims have called on the state government and NEMA to come to their aid.