How Tiwa Savage Lit Up Obalende

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tiwa Savage

Nigeria’s music star, Tiwa Savage, staged a surprise concert at the Obalende Bus Park of Lagos on Wednesday and it was such an amazing experience.

The music goddess, who just released her brand new single, was all shades of energetic as she thrilled the crowd with some throwback songs, recent songs and when it was time for the performance of her song, ‘49-99,’ the whole place went up in flames with the crowd demanding for more.

