ENTERTAINMENT
How Tiwa Savage Lit Up Obalende
Nigeria’s music star, Tiwa Savage, staged a surprise concert at the Obalende Bus Park of Lagos on Wednesday and it was such an amazing experience.
The music goddess, who just released her brand new single, was all shades of energetic as she thrilled the crowd with some throwback songs, recent songs and when it was time for the performance of her song, ‘49-99,’ the whole place went up in flames with the crowd demanding for more.
MOST READ
Bayelsa Guber And PDP’s Peace Initiative Without True Reconciliation
Kaedco Explains Low Electricity Supply In Kebbi
Need story page for 20/09/2019
Jigawa Introduces Meningitis Vaccine Into Routine Immunisation
Tambuwal Pays 300 Million Naira For Sokoto Students WAEC, NECO
ANED Accused Of Misrepresenting Grid Operational Data
We Need Greater Investments In Infrastructure, Power, PMB Tells German Envoy
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS13 hours ago
Gov Bello Congratulates New Acting HoS Yemi-Esan
- RELIGION10 hours ago
For The Hate Of Buhari (2)
- NEWS18 hours ago
Osinbajo Presides Over NEC Meeting
- NEWS15 hours ago
Ebonyi Int’l Airport: Indigenes Kick Against Govt’s Proposed Plan
- NEWS14 hours ago
Reconciliation: APC Forms 39-Man Steering C’ttee For Adamawa
- NEWS14 hours ago
TIV-Jukun Crisis: Group Proffers Solution To FG For Lasting Peace
- NEWS3 hours ago
PMB Approves 7 New Industrial Parks – Official
- GOLF18 hours ago
UAE To Join The U.S.-Led Naval Force In Gulf