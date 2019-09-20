Jigawa Introduces Meningitis Vaccine Into Routine Immunisation

The Jigawa state government has introduced meningitis vaccine into routine immunisation to tackle the periodic outbreak of the disease in the state.

Speaking at the flag-off of the new policy, the state deputy governor, Malam Umar Namadi, said, the state government is all out to put necessary modalities to improve public health.

He said, after the flag off of the new policy on meningitis vaccine by federal government, Jigawa state is the first state to scale down the programme.

The deputy governor further added that, all necessary arrangements have been put in place in collaboration with donor agencies, traditional rulers and other stakeholders to ensure the success of the programme.

Speaking at the occasion, the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Chamo, said the introduction of vaccine into routine immunisation was to help in strengthening children immunity against the diseases.

According to him, the vaccine will be administered to children from 9 month-old to 5 year-old during the routine immunisation exercise.

He said initially the vaccination against minigitis was conducted after every 10 years, and unfortunately children born within the period often face the threat of been infected by the diseases.

“With the new policy every child would henceforth be immunised against meningitis throughout the year and no one will be left out.

“The vaccine will be provided at all health facilities across the state for easy access to all families,” Chamo added.