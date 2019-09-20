Nigeria’s Power Sector Requires Adequate Planning, Investment, Time – Experts

Energy experts brainstorming at the ongoing Gastech- Exhibition and Conference in Houston, Texas, U.S.A have advocated for long-term planning and adequate investment as the solution for the restoration of Nigeria’s power sector.

The vice president, Business Development and Sales, KARPOWERSHIP, Gonzalo Meza, who stated this noted that the sector will need consistent investment for at least 10 years before it can begin to deliver the much talked about return-on-investment.

According to him, a developing and growing economy such as Nigeria, would require putting the appropriate structure in place to ensure steady power supply.

“First you make visibility study, raise the financing, build engineering and commission it,” he said.

“What you are building is not a short term but about 10 years before you start ripping. This is because infrastructures would try to catch up and energy is one of the main structures needed to sort an economy.

“To generate 1kw, you are going to pay less than 15 cent per kilo watt per hour, USD. If you don’t have kilowatts per hour in the grid, it will cost your country between three and 25 dollars, which is the value of lost loads as these are backed by USD.

“The case of Nigeria is like running a race against the moving targets. And the time it will take to develop it is now. We need to plan about the future, think of the energy you don’t have and know it is costing the country new investment, growth, all the direct cost lost in wages, work and other areas of economy.

“This is because power is like a central point to other development in a country’s economy, be it the medical or large scale businesses.”

Also speaking, director, Modec International, Inc, Oise IIhonde, faulted Nigeria’s political structure in driving the desired power sector needed.

According to him, “The problem is that power supply program should not be tied to a political individual. The solution to solving Nigeria power supply is to set up a program that is a long term and not trying to solve it within a tenure of a given politician or political class.

“There should be a separate entity that is not politically based or aligned to such as well as void of political tenure and they should be commissioned to solve the nation’s power problem. These individuals should be technocrats with no term limit which makes it management by objective.”

He also added that, “Infrastructures need to be put in place and across the value chain such as the generation, transmission and distribution.

“From our findings, structures in Nigeria are over 50 years old and in need of a total overhauling to drive the needed satisfaction in the power sector. We have got the fuel (gas) that is 60 percent of the cost, and all we need is the infrastructure to get it right.

“We cannot solve the power sector’s problem without a synch to all the value chains. Electricity is as strong as your weakest link. If there is a weak link the development cannot be seen. It will take five years to start any power but it is a commitment and that cannot be done with current Nigeria’s political system.

“The cancer in power supply development is that which ties development with personal or political interest. That is why for years power has not been solved. It is important we set up a structure that thrive on continuity.

“However, what is needed is for all parties to sit and deciding the priority areas and then fixing it holistically.”

Asked on cost implications to the development of Nigeria’s power sector, he explained that “It cannot be quantified. This is because you don’t know how much power to generate.”