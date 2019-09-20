NEWS
Oil Prices Edge Higher After Days Of Turbulence
Oil prices gained in early Asian trade yesterday after days of turbulence, with markets soothed by Saudi Arabia’s pledge to restore full production by end-September at facilities knocked out in drone and missile attacks last weekend.
Brent crude futures rose 8 cents to $63.68 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 12 cents to $58.23 a barrel. The gradual return of normalcy after a 2 per cent drop on Wednesday and a 14 per cent plunge on Monday, came after Saudi Arabia set out the timeline to full operation and also said it had managed to restore supplies to customers at levels prior to the attacks by drawing from its oil inventories.
Saudi Arabia, the world’s leading oil exporter, has said the crippling attack on its oil sites was “unquestionably sponsored” by bitter regional rival Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump said there were many options short of war with Iran and added that he had ordered the U.S. Treasury to “substantially increase sanctions” on Tehran. “Prices may have found equilibrium for now,” said Michael McCarthy, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney. Quick recovery in Saudi oil production would confirm disruption could be temporary, he said. Meanwhile oil analytics firm Kayrros estimated Saudi Arabia lost about 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil output after crude oil inventories plunged nearly 10 million barrels as of September 16 compared with pre-attack levels.
MOST READ
We Need Greater Investments In Infrastructure, Power, PMB Tells German Envoy
Court Convicts P&ID Directors For Fraud
Cashless Policy: Reps Order Suspension Of Charges On Deposits
Nigeria’s Power Sector Requires Adequate Planning, Investment, Time – Experts
AfCFTA: Manufacturing Sector To Access Expanded Market – Osinbajo
FG Eyes $6bn, As NPDC, CPDC Sign $876m Deal
Nigeria Ready To Play In Global Gas Market – NNPC Boss
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS10 hours ago
Gov Bello Congratulates New Acting HoS Yemi-Esan
- RELIGION8 hours ago
For The Hate Of Buhari (2)
- NEWS23 hours ago
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Ibrahim Heads To Court
- EDITORIAL24 hours ago
Factoring Ajaokuta Steel In Next Level Agenda
- OPINION23 hours ago
General Buratai And Onwubiko’s Confession Before Damascus
- NEWS15 hours ago
Osinbajo Presides Over NEC Meeting
- FEATURES23 hours ago
Kwara APC, PDP Bicker Over AbdulRazaq’s Performance
- SPORTS23 hours ago
Oparanozie Loses Super Falcons’ Captainship To Oshoala