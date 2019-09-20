Oil Prices Edge Higher After Days Of Turbulence

Oil prices gained in early Asian trade yesterday after days of turbulence, with markets soothed by Saudi Arabia’s pledge to restore full production by end-September at facilities knocked out in drone and missile attacks last weekend.

Brent crude futures rose 8 cents to $63.68 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 12 cents to $58.23 a barrel. The gradual return of normalcy after a 2 per cent drop on Wednesday and a 14 per cent plunge on Monday, came after Saudi Arabia set out the timeline to full operation and also said it had managed to restore supplies to customers at levels prior to the attacks by drawing from its oil inventories.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s leading oil exporter, has said the crippling attack on its oil sites was “unquestionably sponsored” by bitter regional rival Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump said there were many options short of war with Iran and added that he had ordered the U.S. Treasury to “substantially increase sanctions” on Tehran. “Prices may have found equilibrium for now,” said Michael McCarthy, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney. Quick recovery in Saudi oil production would confirm disruption could be temporary, he said. Meanwhile oil analytics firm Kayrros estimated Saudi Arabia lost about 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil output after crude oil inventories plunged nearly 10 million barrels as of September 16 compared with pre-attack levels.