NEWS
PMB Approves 7 New Industrial Parks – Official
President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval for the establishment of seven new industrial parks to support the Nigerian Industrial Revolution plan, an official said, yesterday.
The acting managing director, Nigeria Exports Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Terhemba Nongo, said the parks would be located in each of the country’s six geo-political zones.
In a media chat on Wednesday, Mr Nongo listed the locations of the parks to include Lekki in Lagos; Makurdi in Benue State; Benin, Edo State; Ilorin, Kwara State; Sokoto; Gombe and Abakiliki in Ebonyi.
He said the Free Trade Zones (FTZs) in Ilorin, Makurdi, and Sokoto are almost completed.
He said the government would be able to attract ‘the right investments’ by the time the infrastructural development, which will soon be provided for the project, is completed.
“Each of the zones would provide a minimum of 50,000 direct jobs for the country, thus giving a total of 350,000 direct jobs for the seven of them. In terms of indirect jobs, the zones can create about 1million jobs for the country.
MOST READ
We Need Greater Investments In Infrastructure, Power, PMB Tells German Envoy
Court Convicts P&ID Directors For Fraud
Cashless Policy: Reps Order Suspension Of Charges On Deposits
Nigeria’s Power Sector Requires Adequate Planning, Investment, Time – Experts
AfCFTA: Manufacturing Sector To Access Expanded Market – Osinbajo
FG Eyes $6bn, As NPDC, CPDC Sign $876m Deal
Nigeria Ready To Play In Global Gas Market – NNPC Boss
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS10 hours ago
Gov Bello Congratulates New Acting HoS Yemi-Esan
- RELIGION8 hours ago
For The Hate Of Buhari (2)
- NEWS23 hours ago
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Ibrahim Heads To Court
- EDITORIAL24 hours ago
Factoring Ajaokuta Steel In Next Level Agenda
- OPINION23 hours ago
General Buratai And Onwubiko’s Confession Before Damascus
- NEWS15 hours ago
Osinbajo Presides Over NEC Meeting
- FEATURES23 hours ago
Kwara APC, PDP Bicker Over AbdulRazaq’s Performance
- SPORTS23 hours ago
Oparanozie Loses Super Falcons’ Captainship To Oshoala