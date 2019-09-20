SAN Investiture: Senator Abba Moro Congratulates Prof. Alubo, Ogbole

The Senator Representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Patrick Abba Moro, has congratulated erudite legal practitioners, Prof. Alphonsus Okoh Alubo, and Barr. Paul Harris Ogbole on their elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee had earlier shortlisted Idoma-born Paul Harris Ogbole, Prof Alubo and 36 others out of over 117 persons that applied for the status.

The award is bestowed on deserving lawyers by the Privileges Committee of the Body of Benchers.

Senator Moro, in separate congratulatory letters he personally signed on Thursday, described the feat as a reward for hard work and tenacity.

“I join my constituents to felicitate with my brothers, Prof Alubo and Barr. Paul Harris Ognole, for attaining the highly revered status of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, in the legal profession.

“In deed, this is a reward for hard work, tenacity and diligence.

“No doubt, the conferment is well deserved as it will add integrity to the legal profession in Nigeria

“In fact, this award will spur you alll to greater heights,” the statement added.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko, will swear them in on Monday, 23rd September, 2019, in Abuja.