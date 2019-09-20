Troops Kill 7 Boko Haram, ISWAP Commanders 

The Nigerian Army says troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force have neutralised seven key Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Commanders and neutralised many at the Tumbus of lake Chad region.

Following the jubilation mode in the military camp, the Acting Director Army Public Relations Col Sagir Musa in a statement said it was a mourning and a monumental set back to the erstwhile Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters hibernating at the triangular area of the region.

He quoted a reliable source from the inner circles of the demented and criminal group’s enclave escaping to Sudan and Central African Republic, indicating that at least not fewer than seven key commanders have been wasted by the superior forces of the MNJTF.

The neutralized commanders he named as Abba Mainok, Bukar Dunokaube, Abu kololo, Abor Kime (said to be of Arab origin – likely their ISIS trainer), Mann Chari, Dawoud Abdoulaye (from Mali) and Abu Hamza.

He said the above named terrorists were said to be commanders of various Tumbus controlling fighters before they were decisively dealt with and sent to the pit of hell by the military bombardment.

“Although these names may be not be real and may likely nicknames alias, nonetheless, it is an unprecedented feat to our quest of clearing the remnants of these criminals in the area,” he said

He said efforts are currently ongoing to get more information on their true identities.

Meanwhile the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai through the Theatre Commander Multinational Joint Task Force and the Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE commended has the troops for this great efforts and enjoined them to do more.