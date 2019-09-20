NEWS
UNICEF To Lunch Child Friendly Programme In Taraba.
United Nation for Children Education Fund UNICEF is to lunch a programme call Child Friendly Innitiative in two local government areas of Taraba state.
Mr. Bhanu Pathak, the chief of field office UNICEF Nigeria Bauchi state stated this yesterday in Jalingo Taraba state capital during a courtesy visit on governor Darius Ishaku of the Taraba state at government house.
Pathak said the Child Friendly Initiative will be lunch in Zing and Gasol local government areas of the state, the programme will interven in areas such as child healthcare, education, maternal and water hygiene.
“UNICEF will make sure each and every house hold has latrines, every pregnant woman we be enrolled in haelth care center, every child we be enrolle in school, each and every child will be registered during birth, there will be death certificate and hygienic water supply, polio and immunization.
He said UNICEF is to text run the programme in the two pilot local government areas before expansion to other areas of the state.
Pathak lamented that 2018 statistics revealed that over 5 million children were out of school in Taraba state, a development he described as unfortunate to the future human development in Nigeria.
He appreciate the governor and government of Taraba state for prompt payment of UNICEF counterpart funds.
Responding, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state commended the contributions of UNICEF to Taraba state government in health, education, water, polio, immunization and hygiene.
Ishaku assured UNICEF of the Taraba state government commitment to ensure that all monies from UNICEF is judiciously used on the stipulated projects according to specifications.
