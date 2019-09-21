206, 543 PVCs Uncollected In Kogi, Bayelsa – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that 165,631 Permanent Voter Cards are yet to be collected in Kogi State and 40, 912 in Bayelsa State, ahead of the states governorship elections.

The commission revealed this development on PVC collection, on Thursday, which it started on September 2.

The infographic report titled, “Consolidated PVCs collection as at September 13”, made available to NAN, revealed that so far, 5,269 PVCs were collected in Kogi within the first two weeks out of the 170,900 uncollected cards in the state.

The report also revealed that in Bayelsa, 6,581 cards have been collected so far within two weeks of the exercise.

There were 47,493 uncollected PVCs as of September 2.

It showed that in Bayelsa, 2,045 cards were collected within the first week and 4,536 in the second week, while in Kogi, 2,276 and 2,993 cards were collected in the first and second weeks respectively.

Ahead of the governorship election, the electoral body has announced that the collection of PVCs will continue till September 30 in the two states.

The chief press secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, urged registered voters in the two states yet to collect their PVCs to do so.