NEWS
Abdulsalami Not Sick, In Minna – Family
Family of former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has debunked story carried by an online platform that the former Nigerian leader was sick and had been flown abroad.
Reacting to the news, yesterday, a family member and one time chief press secretary to former Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu of Niger State, Jibrin Suleiman, said it was a lie.
Jibrin said though, as usual, the former head of state had earlier travelled to the United Kingdom and Germany for his usual missions, he is at present in Minna for a function organised in his honour today (Saturday).
He said, “You will see him tomorrow, he will attend the second General Abdulsami Abubakar foundation annual peace lecture holding at Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre.”
While urging members of the public to disregard such fake news, Jibrin Suleiman, who was also a one-time chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State council, urged journalists not to rely on fake news being peddled by online media in their bid to generate traffic to their platforms.
MOST READ
How Oyo Gov’ship Election Was Won And Lost At Tribunal
Golden Blood: The Rarest Blood Type In The World
Dealing With Pre-menstrual Mood Swings
Star Apple For Diabetes, Pregnancy, Others
Gbajabiamila Donates N60m Medical Supplies To Borno Govt
Alleged Rape: Your Suit Frivolous, Fatoyinbo Tells Busola
Police Arraign 15 Persons For Plotting To Kill Patience Jonathan
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS23 hours ago
Wike’s Revenge And Atiku’s Next Move
- ISSUES24 hours ago
Where Is The Disunity In The Presidency?
- NEWS13 hours ago
Atiku: CSO Kicks Over Plots To Use Non Ranking Judges In Supreme Court Panel
- ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
Fans Disappointed With Wizkid’s ‘Ghetto Love’
- NEWS16 hours ago
PMB Meets Ag. Head Of Civil Service, Yemi-Esan
- NEWS14 hours ago
Troops Kill 7 Boko Haram, ISWAP Commanders
- FEATURES22 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber And PDP’s Peace Initiative Without True Reconciliation
- FEATURES24 hours ago
Chuba Okadigbo 1941-2004: May We Not Forget