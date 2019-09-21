Army Warn Against Harbouring Of Fleeing Terrorists

The Nigerian Army has warned citizens against harbouring fleeing terrorists as it intensify bombardments to clear the lake Chad region.

The Acting Director Army Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole Col Ado Isa in a statement said credible intelligence indicates that some of the surviving criminals are seeking refuge in the homes of some unscrupulous individuals in some parts of Borno and Yobe States.

“These fugitives have been escaping and taking refuge in the residence of some persons in Maiduguri, Damboa, Gajiram, Monguno, Damasak, Biu, Gwoza Dikwa, Benisheikh, Ngamdu, Bama, Gamboru, Konduga, Gajigana and other smaller towns all in Borno State. Others, have also ran to Damaturu, Gujba, Buni Yadi, Buni Gari, Gashua, Kanamma, Yususufari, Goniri and Kukareta towns in Yobe State, among others,”

He regretted that while the military is making concerted efforts to trace and fish out the fleeing criminals, “it is important to inform and warn all those harbouring the fleeing fugitives to report or hand them to the troops of OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE immediately,”

He added that failure to do that would attract severe consequences from the authorities.

He therefore urged all well-meaning Nigerians, especially those residing in aforementioned areas, to report any suspicious and strange faces in their communities.

The Theatre Command noted that such suspicious persons should be reported through its ireport platform on www.army.mil.ng or our toll free short code 193 (using any network), or any OF the following special phone numbers dedicated for reporting BHT/ISWAP activities: +2347017222225,

+2348077444303, +2348099900131 and +2349060005290.