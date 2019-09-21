Bayelsa Guber: Sen. Lokpobiri Disown Ambassadorial Nomination Claims, APC Settlement Deal

The immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri has disowned the claims by some politicians in Bayelsa State that he has been short listed as Ambassadorial nominee by the Federal Government as part of the deal to stop him from proceeding with his legal action against the non-declaration that he is the real winner of the processes to determine flag bearer of the party in the state.

According to Sen. Lokpobiri, the claim is a lie and a calculated mischief by some groups out to cause division within the APC to mislead the people of Bayelsa State over the need for the Court to intervene and make a pronouncement on the fraudulent process held in hotels that purportedly throw a flag bearer of the party.

Senator Lokpobiri, who made this known through a member of his campaign Caucus, Hon. Sunday Frank-Oputu, stated that the people of the State should discountenance the fraudulent claim that he has been settled with ambassadorial nomination,’ I did not contest to be settled but contested with the full intention to serve the people of the state based on experience,capacity and full knowledge to rescue the people from years of mismanagement and poor development

‘ Lokpobiri is a sure bet at all levels. He has not been settled and will not accept settlement except the mandate to govern and better the lives of Bayelsa people.’

Hon. Frank-Oputu noted that though preliminary investigation have shown that the false claim is another series of spiral of lies being skimmed by special groups set up by these disgruntled elements ,’ they are hired syndicates. They had in the last three weeks drop series of lies on the payments of N1million to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (,PHEDC) for power supply in Igbogene community of Yenagoa.’

‘Again, they spinned another lie claiming that they have given the same PHEDC another N480million to supply power to the whole state. Now,it is a lie that Senator Lokpobiri have been settled. These are fake claims made due to the perception that the people of the state are gullible and because he is not a sellable candidate.’

‘To show that they don’t mean well for the APC and paid by their sponsors of these cheap lies, they could not confirm and deny the veracity of the claims made by their syndicate.’

Hon. Sunday Frank-Oputu pointed out that the issue of Governance is beyond mere knowledge of how to lead a community fair or family gathering, insisting that their pay masters lack the capacity and requisite dept to govern Bayelsa State, ‘ to govern a state is not a child’s play or a family affair. The issue of governance goes beyond community affair. It is only by few that can muster the power to govern. The issue of Bayelsa Governance goes beyond their capacity.

‘Lokpobiri is not ready to compromise that.And I stand tall to say those being paraded are not qualified to govern Bayelsa State. Bayelsa people should not be deceived by the false claims. We dont need lies to govern the state. I assure you that Senator Lokpobiri means well and qualifies to rescue Bayelsa through good governance.’