Chakfem Community Raises The Alarm Over Abduction Of Members

The Chakfem Development Association (CDA) in Mangu Local governmemt council of Plateau State has decried alleged incessant violent attacks on its community by Mangun people who are their neighbours, saying seven motorcycles belonging to the Chakfem community were vandalised and confiscated.

CDA also alleged that seven of their people were unlawfully held in captivity and denied access to their family members lamenting that their whereabouts are still unknown till date.

The community made the revelation while addressing a press conference in Jos, yesterday, saying that the perennial disputes between the two communities is about farmlands adding that so many court judgments have been passed in favour of Chakfem community.

Mr Celestine Sonso and Mr Sunday Yakubu, chairman and secretary respectively, while addressing journalists at Yelwa Club, Jos, noted that the Mangun community also mounted illegal roadblocks on all routes leading to and from Chakfem along the Mangun Gwakshesh Gulam Mwar road and the Mangun Gung Kang Wubel Narouos road.

But in a swift reaction, the chairman of Mangun community development association, Mr Pius Wammy, dismissed the allegation saying the allegation is far from the truth. He also denied the allegation of abduction of seven members of Chakfem community.

According to him, it was the Chakfem community youth who attacked Mangun women on their farms and in the process, one of the women lost her pregnancy as a result of the attack adding that Mangun youth were annoyed and blocked the road to protest the violent attack on women by the Chakfem youth.

“The police and members of the special task force on Jos crisis immediately brought the issue under control,” Wammy said.

The police public relations officer, Plateau State Command, DSP Marthias Tyopev Terna, could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone was switched off when our correspondent called for his reaction on the development.