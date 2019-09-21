Confusion As Unknown Woman Flees With 2-month-old Baby In Ekiti

There was confusion in Ado –Ekiti in Ekiti State on Friday when a two-month old baby, was allegedly stolen from his mother, Mrs Funmilayo Sunday.

The incident occurred at the State Secretariat in Ado Ekit metropolis.

The yet to be identified woman was said to have tricked the unsuspecting mother of the baby to accompany her to the State Secretariat where some relief materials are being given by government to flood victims.

A source said she sent the mother to help her to procure phone recharge card but ran away with the baby before the arrival of the woman.

Narrating how the incident occurred, Mrs Sunday explained that her baby’s abductor, had been her regular customer at the King’s market, where she sells soup ingredients.

She said the woman had told her on Wednesday that she will take her to the State Secretariat where her husband works and that the husband would facilitate the relief materials for her.

The mother of the stolen baby added that the woman came to her shop with some other prospective beneficiaries and included her name, making her to believe that she was being favoured.

The woman, who claimed she had lost a child recently before the delivery of the stolen boy, said the suspect collected her phone to prevent her from contacting the police for her immediate arrest after perpetrating the crime.

She said, “the woman who had become a regular customer had this morning invited me to the Secretariat and pretended to be waiting for someone, having entered one or two offices under the pretence of making some arrangements.

“She later took my baby from me and asked me to go and buy recharge cards and before I came back, she had fled with my baby.’’

When contacted for confirmation, The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said he was yet to be briefed about the incident.