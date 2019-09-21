Football War In Europe: Chelsea Battle Liverpool As Milan, Inter Face Up In Milan Derby

There are mouthwatering games in Europe this weekend as old foes Chelsea and Liverpool do battle at Stamford Bridge, while AC Milan and Inter Milan set for 224th Derby di Milano.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea inexplicably lost their opening 2019-20 UEFA Champions League matches to Napoli and Valencia respectively on Tuesday, thereby making tomorrow tie most win for either side.

This is also the 61st meeting between Chelsea and Liverpool in all competitions since April 2000, making it the most played match-up between English sides of the 21st century.

For decades, whether in London or Liverpool, it was a fixture that favoured the home team. The Blues came largely to dominate league encounters in the 2010s, going eight games without loss, but have enjoyed just one victory in the past nine top-flight meetings (five draws, three defeats).

These two sides played just over a month ago in Turkey for the UEFA Super Cup. That was actually one helluva close and even affair. Ending 2-2 in regulation, Liverpool ultimately won on penalties to become champions of Europe. Shots were even (21 for Liverpool, 20 for Chelsea), though the Reds put more on target (11 to 6). Possession and passes were a slight lean towards Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Inter will be hoping to maintain their flying start to the Serie A season when they take on neighbours AC Milan in today’s Derby di Milano.

Over the years, the Milan city rivals have produced several compelling contests, with both sides relatively even on the head to head front.

AC Milan and Inter Milan have served delectable delicacies to football fanatics, a cuisine that has been the perfect combination of action, drama, goals, intrigue and intricate sub-plots. And, on Saturday, the teams are set to engross themselves in another battle for bragging rights.

AC Milan and Inter underwent managerial changes during the off-season and the pair has endured contrasting fortunes so far. While the latter has managed to win three Serie A games on the bounce under the tutelage of Antonio Conte, the former has managed just a couple of victories as Marco Giampaolo looks to settle down in his role at the helm.

Antonio Conte’s men are top of the league after taking maximum points from their first three league games, although they were held to a disappointing 1-1 home draw against Slavia Prague in Tuesday’s Champions League opener.

Having enjoyed a perfect start to the campaign under Conte, the Nerazzurri were brought back down to earth by a toothless performance against Slavia that saw them struggle to create clear cut chances.

This is slightly concerning as they prepare to take on an opposition defence that has kept a league high 10 clean sheets in 2019, and conceded just once so far this season.

On the other hand, Marco Giampaolo’s men have only scored twice in three Serie A games so far, so goalmouth action should be fairly sparse at both ends.