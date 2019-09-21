Good News: You Can Now Register With Max International And Get Products Directly At Company Price

Have you ever wanted to know how to get Cellgevity directly from the company at the company`s discounted price? Or you want to register with Max International, the Cellgevity/Glutathione Company and get products directly from the company at discounted price?

Good news, you can now register with max international, the Cellgevity/Glutathione Company and get your Cellgevity and other breakthrough products of Max International at the company price.

About Max International – The Glutathione Company

COMPANY’S OVERVIEW

Max International is a US based health & wellness company that is dedicated to improving everyday lives.

We also provide real business opportunities to people to make a significant difference in their lives.

As the global leader in Glutathione enhancing products we provide the life changing benefits of patented, science based products to the world.

Your Body Needs Glutathione

Before we are even born, our bodies create a molecule called Glutathione to defend against violent attackers like free radicals, chemical toxins and heavy metals.

As we age, our glutathione levels are depleted by every-day trauma encountered by cells including exertion, physical and emotional stress, poor diet, and lack of sleep.

All over the World scientist and medical researchers have been searching for a perfect solution for the enhancement of Glutathione in human body and have provided little results until the RiboCeine technology was discovered.

CELLGEVITY contains Max’s patented RiboCeine technology, a special blend of D- Ribose and L-Cysteine clinically proven to deliver cysteine effectively to the cell. Cysteine is needed by the body to produce glutathione, and RiboCeine raises glutathione 300% more effectively than any other alternative.

GLUTATHIONE BENEFITS:

✔Slows down the aging process (makes you look younger)

✔Increases energy

✔Detoxifies the liver and cells

✔Strengthens the body’s immune system

✔Reduces muscle and joint discomfort (inflammation leads to pain)

✔Improves mental focus and clarity

✔Reduces the devastating effects of stress

✔Improves quality of sleep

✔Enhances athletic performance and recovery time

✔Improves your skin — when toxins leave the body your skin becomes more radiant!

PEOPLE WITH HIGER GLUTATHIONE LEVELS

◾ Have More Energy

◾ Recover Faster From Exercise

◾ Sleep Better

◾ Have Greater Mental Clarity and Focus

◾ Less Inflammation

◾ Improved Joint Function

◾ Have Better Immune Systems

◾ Live Longer

◾ Live Better

◾ Improve the Health and Function of Every Cell, Tissue and Organ in the Body.

LOW GLUTATHIONE ASSOCIATED WITH THE FOLLOWING SICKNESSES AND DISEASES:

Hypertension, Heart Diseases and Stroke

• Cataract and Glaucoma.

• Alzheimer’s

• Male and Female Infertility

• Erectile Dysfunction

• Diabetes Mellitus

• Kidney Disease

• Osteoarthritis

• High Cholesterol

• Cancer

• Hepatitis B / Hepatitis C

• Gastritis (Stomach Ulcers)

• Asthma.

• Chronic Fatigue

• Skin Condition

• Sickle Cell Disease

Because without Glutathione:

• Every cell in your body would die prematurely

• The entire defense(Immune) system of your body would surrender and cease to function

• Your liver, which cleanses all toxins you ingest or inhale could no longer cleanse any poison or toxin, as glutathione is responsible for detoxification.

WHO SHOULD TAKE MAX’S CELLGEVITY?

Have you ever had those frustrating moments where you can’t remember where you put the car keys?

Or your precious hours of sleep are stolen by the sheets trying to strangle you as you toss and turn?

Has Date night become some fantasy you read about in a magazine because you simply don’t have the energy?

Are you experiencing male or female infertility?

Then you need GLUTATHIONE

The Most powerful Antioxidant You Have Never Heard of. It’s one of the KEYS to fighting off the Diseases You Fear the Most.

CELLGEVITY is your answer to raising Glutathione naturally.

Everybody needs Cellgevity. Even if you do not suffer from any known health problems or chronic illness, you are still aging like everyone else. Cellgevity can help to slow down your aging process, and keep you healthy and younger looking.

Cellgevity will be especially beneficial to you if you have health problems or if you are aging. And if you are an athlete, or play any kind of vigorous sports, it will enhance your performance.

Cellgevity carries the BSCG for sport certification, which means it is free from banned substances, making it ideal for professional sports people.

If you are interested in obtaining optimum health, why not do yourself a favour and give Cellgevity a try. It has been endorsed by doctors worldwide, and will help you to live a healthier and happier life.

MAKE MONEY AS A MAX INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATE.

The mission of Max International is to empower others with Health, Success and Significant.

Great, that’s pretty much, in summary, what Max International is all about. Great Company with fantastic, consumable products, and a fantastic pay plan I must confess.

Next, how do you join max international in Nigeria?

HOW TO JOIN MAX INTERNATION IN NIGERIA.

Joining Max International in Nigeria is pretty simple. One thing I love about max international, in Nigeria is, the joining process is the simplest you can think of.

Although it is pretty simple to join max international, you however must join through someone. As a matter of fact, you cannot join max international unless you come through someone that is already registered.

Remember, max uses MLM to push these amazing products to the end users. And so, as with every MLM company, you must come in through someone who is already in the system, that way, you would have a TEAM to work with.

Having gotten someone to register under, the next thing is to go ahead and effect the registration, that’s after you are convinced you want to be an associate.

Usually, every intended associate of max international, apart from the cash(capital required to get stated, which I am going to talk about soon), must provide the following details.

Full name

Address( including City, State, Country)

Active phone number

Active email address

Date of Birth

Username



MAX INTERNATIONAL NIGERIA REGISTRATION PACKAGES.

Max international Nigeria has three registration packs, each coming with products. To become active, you must choose any pack that you are comfortable with.

Personal Pack. Professional pack. Premiere pack.

PERSONAL PACK= Personal pack cost N59, 000 only and gives you products worth 59,000 wholesale price. With this pack, you would be getting 9 bottles of cellgevity at a cost price of 6,555 per bottle.

You can also decide to take the combo pack of 5 bottles of cellegity, 1 box of MaxATP, 1 box of MaxN-Fuze.

Personal gives you 100pvrequired to remain active and earn commission from your Team members down.

Professional Pack= Professional pack cost N199, 000 only and gives you products at a whole price of N199, 000. With professional pack, you would be getting 31 bottles of cellgevity at the cost price of 6,419 per bottle. This is a bit cheaper than the personal pack.

Professional pack gives you 300pv.

PREMIERE PACK=Premiere pack cost N399, 000 and gives you products at a whole sale price. You get 63 bottles of cellgevity at the cost of 6,333 per bottle.

In additional, you get 600Pv.

RETAILING MAX PRODUCTS.

All Associates are to note that, the retail price of cellgevity is N8000,-N8, 500 per bottle.

Make your choice!

💥 SIMPLE BUSINESS SUMMARY 💥

There are 8 ways of making money in Max international. More details about that when you are registered.

We have 4 products in Nigeria at the moment {Cellgevity, Max one, Max Nfuse & Max ATP}. Our company just recently launched the Cosmetics and beauty products and would soon be in Nigeria.

Cellgevity is our flagship products in Nigeria.

For information about the compensation plan visit http://www.max.com/complan

Thanks for choosing to be valuable and rich. It’s an opportunity you will ever be grateful you accepted like me?

Imagine this…

A life where you feel healthy, vibrant, energetic and can enjoy all life has to offer.

Imagine if you can spend more time with family and friends, stay healthy and active, enjoy travel and new experiences.

Imagine how powerful that would be…

All of this and more is possible with Max International.

To Join Max International, Call Or Whatsapp Clems on 2347036753010, 08110996314