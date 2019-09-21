Group Rejects Plot To Use Non-ranking Judges In S/Court Panel

A civil society organisation, Nigeria Centre for Justice and Rule of Law (NCJRL), has alleged plots to deviate from the tradition of using senior judges to handle the appeal of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the Supreme Court.

NCJRL stated this in a statement signed by Dr James Adeoye and Barrister Yusuf Abdullahi, chairman and secretary, respectively.

They declared that their investigation revealed that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, is plotting to deviate from the tradition where the panel that hears presidential election petitions in the Supreme Court is made up of seven most senior judges in the apex court.

The group further called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and other civil society organisations to brace up to the challenge and ensure that the time-tested tradition where most senior judges in the Supreme Court are members of presidential election panel is not circumvented by the CJN.

Presently, the seven most senior judges in the Supreme Court are: Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad; Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour; Justice

Mary Odili and Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta.

Others are Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Justice Musa Datijo Muhammad and Justice Kumai Bayang Akaahs.

The group also distributed documents to newsmen, allegedly from the National Judicial Council of Nigeria, dated September 18, 2019, indicating names of some judges already penciled down for interview into the Supreme Court.

They include Justices M B Dongbam -Mensem, Mohammed Garba (chairman of the Court of Appeal, Presidential Election Petition Tribunal), Emmanuel A Agim, Biobele A Georgewill and Helen M Ogunwumiju.

The group expressed shock as to why the NJC should fast-forward the date of interview from earlier scheduled date of October 18 to September 18.

The group said: “Our findings revealed that so far, the CJN has tentatively pencilled down himself, Justice Rhodes-Vivor; Justice Baba Aji; Justice Inyang Okoro; Justice Cletus Nwaeze; Justice Musa Datijo and Justice Augie to hear Atiku’s petition that is expected to be filed next week.

“We also reliably gathered that the CJN may replace some of these judges with some the new judges President Muhammadu Buhari requested to be recruited in June, and that is the reason the National Judicial Council (NJC) is in a hurry to interview the in-coming new judges.”

The Nigeria Centre for Justice and Rule of Law maintained that for the interest of justice to be served, the CJN should adhere strictly to the tradition where the most senior judges in the Supreme Court preside over presidential election matters.