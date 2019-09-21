Insurgency: Adamawa Govt Trains Extension Workers On Israel-grown Agric Practices

Adamawa Government has introduced, training program for extension workers, on Israel-grown agricultural practices, for the Northeast ravaged by Boko Haram insurgents.

The program known as ‘ Sasakaawa’ is being offered by the Adamawa state University Mubi, at degree level, in line with agricultural diversification of the federal government.

The acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Kaletapwa Farauta, said the essence of the programme is to get extension workers to reach out to rural farmers.

“We are the only state university that runs the programme called Sasakaawa that has international linkage

The program is being offered by the Department of Agric. Sasakwa is an Israel-based, in their bid to boost agricultural production.

“The program in the area of manpower training, for extension workers in crop production being collaborated by the Israel government.

“Sasakaawa is one of the numerous programmes which had been accredited to earn for the university.

Adamawa NUJ Chairman, Mr Ishaka Dedan, said the university had done well at repairing structures damaged by Boko Haram and at putting many other structures in place.