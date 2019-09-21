Kebbi Earmarks N1.5 billion For Disaster Management

The Kebbi State government says it has fully prepared to contend with any emergency that may arise from the impending flood threatening the state.

The chairman of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Sani Dododo, made this known while briefing newsmen on the state of preparedness of the agency in his office in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the decision was made following flood alert received from the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), which predicted that Kebbi would be among the 13 states to witness serious flood this year, as a result of over flow and rise of water level of Rivers Niger and Benue. Similar report was also received from Niamey in Niger Republic that six out of nine countries that make up River Basin Authority have released water into the Rivers Niger and Benue since September 6th, 2019 making the water level to rise to 6.26 cubic metres.

According to him, the Kebbi State government, through State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), is fully ready and prepared to contend with the flood situation.

He said that N1.5 billion had been set aside for the agency and that the state government has provided most of the items required for resettlement of the victims such as clothing materials, food items, fertilizer and chemicals.

“We have been meeting all stakeholders so that they can create awareness to the general public to relocate from the river banks to safe areas.

“We will continue to seek the services of the media, traditional leaders, religious leaders, politicians and local government administrators to enlighten the public that flood is imminent in Kebbi,” he warned.

Earlier, the executive director of SEMA, Engr Abbas Rabiu Kamba, explained that already the stores of the agency have been stockpiled with relief materials worth N200 million provided by Kebbi State government.