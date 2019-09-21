LCCI Seeks More Private Sector Role In Social Investment

Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has called for the sensitizing and deepening the private sector’s involvement in humanitarian partnerships to engender social investment in Nigeria and Africa.

The president of LCCI, Mr. Babatunde Ruwase made this known at the sensitization session on humanitarian partnerships and social investment in Africa organised by the LCCI, the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) and the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) in Lagos.

Ruwase said that humanitarian partnerships are meant to enhance the effectiveness of humanitarian action, based on ethical obligation and accountability to the populations served, acknowledge diversity as an asset promote quality and ensure transparency.

He stated that “As a country, we have continued to experience humanitarian challenges, especially in the north eastern part of the country. There are also pockets of the problem in other parts of the country as well, in the North-Central and South-South geo-political zones.”

He pointed out that “There is an urgent need for partnership between the private sector and the humanitarian organizations to find a lasting and sustainable solution to this crisis. In other words, humanitarian activities should be not just a concern but also a matter of interest to the private sector.”

Ruwase noted that some private sector organisations have made laudable humanitarian interventions to help address the current situation, calling on Nigerian private sector to do more.

National president of NRCS, Elder Bolaji Anani said conflicts are becoming more intractable and sustainable solutions are rare, leaving millions in situations of displacements, disasters, diseases and dehumanization with several household unable to return home.

“Unpredictability has become the name of the game. Violence erupt, often under the most unexpected of circumstances, wreaking havoc and tearing whole societies apart,” he stressed.

He said the NRCS is working on preparedness and risk reduction through its decentralized and grass rooted organisation with perfect institutional and community outreach with its 37 branches and about 700 divisions.

He noted that in Nigeria, various forms of armed conflicts are tearing the country apart, Insurgency in the North-East, militancy South-South, armed agitation South East, Banditry in North West and South West, among others.

According to him, we also advocate for closer partnership between humanitarian and the private sector. Also, founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation, Tony Elumelu, called for a new private sector-led approach to addressing the humanitarian-development in Africa.