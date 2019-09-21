Lizzy Anjorin, Toyin Abraham In Social Media Mud Fight

ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM takes a look at the most burning controversy of the week in the nation’s entertainment industry

When Tonto Dikeh insulted Mercy Johnson after giving birth to her first child in 2013, it raised a big controversy in the movie industry that even led to both celebrities not to be on talking terms.

That rift between them took a long time to heal, even though Mrs Okojie might have forgotten about the insults, the troubled Tonto wanted to clear her conscience after she became a mother, sending her an apology.

“Ever since I had my baby I have been reminded constantly about an ill statement I made about one of your kids a very long time ago,” the actress said, adding, “I want to use this media to say I am so sorry. I sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart.

“As a mom I do realize a lot of things I take in because of the love of my son and I know you only took my insult because of that same love… I am sorry MJ, I am sorry to your lil’ girl or boy… We don’t have to love each other to realise when we are/went wrong, I have/had no excuse for my behaviour and I also apologise to the fans I hurt/Let down with my words that day many years ago ..To Err is human but to forgive is divine!!!

“I’m not trying to be the better person, you deserve this apology for your child for the love I have for God. I found God and everything in my life changed, Let me tell you about him sometime,” she begged.

Just like the aforementioned, it all started with a post by a popular actress and businesswoman in one of the indigenous movie industries called Yoruba Film industry Lizzy Anjorin. It was alleged that when Toyin Abraham put to bed, she didn’t send her a congratulatory message. This sparked a debate on her page while her fans were alleged to have reigned insults on Anjorin, others said Toyin kept mute as this was going on.

Though the issue was later calmed down when Toyin went on to apologise that she saw her message.

Nigerians woke up early this week again to be bombarded by accusations and counter accusations by both actresses. The social media has been frenzied ever since Anjorin was alleged to have dragged her colleague out on social media and claimed that she was inciting her fans against fellow colleagues and celebrities in the entertainment industry for her own selfish desires.

It has been hell ever since, as the actress dropped a ferocious video making rounds, taking her colleague, Toyin Abraham, to the cleaners.

Anjorin claimed the actress was living a fake life and didn’t even have a car nor a house of her own as she claimed. She also alleged that contrary to the rumour that she gave birth to her child abroad, that it was actually at a local “agbo” seller’s house and had to borrow costumes for her photo shoot all in pretence to show she’s in wealth and had arrived.

She mentioned many unprintable things against her in the video she personally publicised and dared her to make any wrong move against her.

She has also responded to the lawsuit filed against her and also threatened to embark on same vendetta.

Earlier, in response to the allegations, Toyin Abraham sent a legal warning to the actress through her lawyers requesting her to forward a letter of apology via their office, and on her Instagram page.

Her lawyer said she issued the last warning to Liz Anjorin and if she failed to reply within 24 hours, they would be forced to file a N500m damages legal action against her.

The actress made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, September 16, 2019, where she shared copies of the ‘cease and desist’ notice letter.

However, in her usual controversial style, Toyin Abraham didn’t stop there, she called Liz Anjorin a pig in the caption of the post.

“Silence is not golden. Rather than wrestle with a pig, it might be ideal to let the pig know that it belongs in the pen. I’m no longer speaking on this, my management team and attorneys are taking this up. Cc @bbbmedia @officialsamolatunj1,” she posted.

The lawsuit also listed lots of sins committed by the actress and among which is this significant one that said, “You alleged that security officials at the Saudi airport conducted a search on your person for hard drugs ostensibly acting on a tip-off from our client. The evidence you have against our client is simply because one of her fans with Instagram handle @m_adeoye had a tete-a-tete about you with a blog @gistlover.blog1. You unfathomably assumed the blog belongs to our client, that our client sponsored the article,” the statement reads.

Reacting immediately she got the letter Anjorin also posted,

“I am used to myopic cracked head and dead, low life with zero achievement sycophants consoling themselves with lines such as “I have instructed my lawyer to respond, bla bla bla” when weighty allegations and evidence(s) stare them in the face.

“By principle, I am an APOSTLE of dignity and respect on social media and by nature, I am never going to keep QUIET in the face of EVIL and wickedness.

“I also believe that whatever rights you have, you must be responsible for them. The fact, that you have rights to have fans doesn’t mean you groom them to commit a crime or indulge in anti-social behaviours online.

“The gibberish you gave as a reaction is tasteless, classless and uncouth. When you maliciously came up on social media in your usual way to lie against me and subjected my hard work and personality to untold cyber-attacks with the aid of your followers with deadly, fabricated evidence(s), the evil you groomed will consume you soon.

“I think the WORLD will soon see that you have no single dignity left in you, hence you could still muster words when a FAN or an account you glorify openly is seen sending a secret message to a criminal blogger just to subject your colleague to defamation, cyber-attacks, and assaults. You are an example of failed women trying to bring hardworking women down secretly, ” Liz Anjorin stated.

She also dared Toyin Abraham to a narcotic test if they claimed she’s a drug addict or pusher.

“You accused me of peddling DRUGS and left me with no option now than write a petition to NDLEA to investigate both of US for drug-related offenses.

“They must as a matter of fact TEST both of us for drugs and publish their outcome. You and I know you desperately need a high-powered rehab before you can stop taking cocaine. And only God knows how many of your followers and fans you have initiated into these substance intakes.

“While I am using my resources to empower and employ people, you are busy using your followers as human shields to hurt your colleagues and targets. You may fake your personality to them, but we know you. You must tell the world why your glorify (sic) follower @m_adeoye slide into a deadly blogger to sponsor a deadly and destructive story against me. Until I get justice I will NEVER back down,” she wrote

Not satisfied with the threat against her, Lizzy went ahead to drop yet another video on Instagram on September 18,2019, apologising to her fans for all what had transpired while calling on them to inform Toyin Abraham to desist from maligning her and other colleagues in the industry.

She also told her fans that all those she’s been using to ferment trouble were the same ones coming with evidences to her. Anjorin finally urged her fans and all those urging her to let bygone be bygone but inform Abraham to stop her mischievous character of libelling her colleagues.

Later in the evening, some desperate bloggers misquoted her post of apologising to her fans saying she has apologized to Toyin Abraham. That didn’t go well with her as she reigned insults on all desperate bloggers who she alleged were sponsored to write negative stories about her.

Who will blink first?