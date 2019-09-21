Perfect Delivery Of Customer’s Choice Sets Me Apart – Ichado

BACKGROUND

My name is Mary Ojonoka Ichado, an Igala native of Dekina local government area of Kogi State. I was born into the family of Late Mr and Mrs CY Ichado in Makurdi, Benue State. I am the last of eight children and can confidently say I am not pampered, as a matter of fact, my older siblings are disciplinarians, and sometimes I have to remind them that I’m the youngest and I deserve to be pampered. Despite that, they show me love. I started my educational career at St Anthony Lokoja, Kogi State, moved to Federal Government Girls College, Kabba, also in Kogi State.

After completion, I proceeded to Kogi State University to study English and Literary Studies. I graduated and did the one-year compulsory service in Abuja. Initially, it was hectic because I was rejected at the two places I was posted to, eventually, I got settled and the experience was worthwhile. I’m an actress, model and entrepreneur who is frequently inspired by success, that is the reason I set goals and try to achieve them and whenever I break through, I celebrate my accomplishments. I have appeared in several movies like Love and Lost, Artist Diary, Princess Iyoma, Valentine Baby and Ejefu Ogwu among others. I’m into clothing and beddings with business name, cremebeddings on Instagram.

WHY ACTING, MODELING AND BUSINESS?

At an early age, I discovered that acting and modeling whenever I was with friends gave me joy. So, I began to seize every opportunity I got to do so and pretend I was on the runway as I walked. This continued till I got to the university and was being described as a cat walker. I’ve always nurtured the dream to be on a big screen, cover of top magazines and I’m on the path to success though, it has not been easy, sometimes I feel like giving up, other times, I feel overwhelmed, getting closer to achieving my goal. Despite the cold feet, I can’t stop what I do because it’s inborn. Going into business is a smart decision to stay afloat because as an upcoming actress, there are jobs I do without getting paid and I have bills to take care of, the business makes this possible. I run the business with my sister, it’s been on for two years now, while I’ve been into modeling and acting for three to four years and still counting.

CHILDHOOD MEMORIES

It was fun and interesting. My two immediate older siblings had high energy level and they would always climb trees. I am an indoor person, so, I enjoyed the games we played every evening, games like, ludo, chess and all sort of cards. Whenever it came to hanging out with friends, I was always left out.

ROLE MODELS

On the international scene, actress and model, Taraji Henson. I love the energy she puts into acting. She delivers her roles effortlessly and can take on various personalities. WinnieHarlow-Canadian fashion model is also someone to look up to. We have lots of amazing actors in the country who are well grounded in their craft. I like Ijeoma Grace Agu, a new act in the industry, she doesn’t rest, always growing and improving herself and she does well in responding to her over 1million fans on social media, and I’m in awe of her humility. Certainly, Aliko Dangote for business, he has been consistent, diversifies and among the list of celebrated business moguls internationally.

WHAT GIVES YOU AN EDGE IN YOUR CRAFT AND BUSINESS?

I really can’t say but I think my delivery does it and this is because I put in a lot of work to always beat my previous records. I usually have quiet time to improve on myself by reading variety of scripts, practice voice modulation, gestures, stress and I exercise a lot to keep in shape as well as being on a diet. Many people are into the clothing and bedsheet business now, but I don’t feel intimidated because we have our clientele and enjoy referrals from them. I also use the best of costumes to compliment roles on set. I believe that investing in one’s craft is super important.

ACHIEVEMENTS

I’m still on the path to it but I thank God for helping me thus far. Achievements will be visible soon, I see it and I urge everyone to wait and see it become a reality. For business, we are still growing.

CHALLENGES

There is a whole lot. In acting, some actors tend to compare themselves with me, especially when I’m given a lead role. They feel entitled to it because they have been in the industry longer than me. To show their distaste, they do all they can to frustrate me on set, and I wonder if it’s intentional or not. A producer who had wanted me to play a lead role had to make a change because some people felt threatened by me. Finance is a major challenge to keep up in the industry because we don’t get paid sometimes but the business helps ease the burden. There are also times, when customers express displeasure in terms of delivery of a different colour shade and we take out time to sympathise with them and let them know it’s what they chose. These negative feedbacks help us grow.

FUTURE PROJECTION

As a big deal in the movie industry, big time producer owing a production house, actress, model, business mogul and every other thing will fall into place.

HOBBIES

Acting, singing and playing video games. As a matter of fact, if I’m to act every day, I won’t mind because in it I find true joy and happiness.

UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCE

I lost my father in 2017 and it was a sad moment.

ADVICE TO FANS

First, be sure it’s what you want, be patient with your decision because at inception, its mainly about sowing. Pray, keep believing in yourself and in the end, you’ll be celebrated.

ADVICE TO WOMEN

An idle man is the devil’s workshop, figure out what you can do and if you don’t have any, search and start a business because been idle doesn’t pay the bills.