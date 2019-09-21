PTAD Verifies 10,357 Pensioners In Southeast

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has verified over 10,000 pensioners of federal government parastatals, agencies and institutions under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), during the Fifth Phase of the Parastatals Pensioners verification exercise in the Southeast region, the directorate said in a statement, yesterday.

The exercise commenced on Monday, August 26 across four centres in Awka, Enugu (two centres) and Owerri.

Owing to the large turnout of pensioners in Enugu and Owerri, the executive secretary, Dr Chioma Nnenna Ejikeme, had approved a six-day extension for the centre in Owerri and a four-day extension for the centre in Enugu. The extension was to ensure that all eligible pensioners and Next of Kin who presented themselves, were verified. The exercise, which held simultaneously across the four centres, recorded an average daily turnout of 344 pensioners.

This verification exercise did not include customs, immigration and prisons pensioners, civil service pensioners, police pensioners as well as parastatals pensioners who had already been verified by PTAD.

The next phase of the parastatals pensioner exercise in the Northwest region commences on Monday, September 23 and ends on Wednesday October 2, 2019.

“Pensioners are again advised that they do not have to travel to the state or location they retired from to be verified. They can be verified at any of our centres that is within the geo-political zone where they currently reside.

“All pensioners currently living outside the country will be verified whenever they visit the country provided they show proof of residency outside Nigeria. Such proof should be provided in advance via PTAD email: [email protected]

“Continuous mobile verification will be conducted for sick and infirm pensioners. The original documents of the pensioners must be brought to the verification venue together with proof of infirmity for authentication, before mobile verification can be scheduled.”