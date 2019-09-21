Security In Abia: We’ll Partner Other Security Agencies, ASVG

The Commander General (GG), Abia State Vigilance Group (ASVG), Chief Martin Mba, has said the ASVG will continue to partner other security agencies to ensure the security of lives and property of the people always.

Mba stated this while speaking to LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the capital as the Ember months have begun with September, assuring the people of the presence of their members across the nook and cranny of the state.

He said whether before, during or after the Ember months, the ASVG is battle ready against crime and criminality, warning criminal to stay away from the state in their own interest before it is late.

He further said the ASVG is aware that the period is always associated with a leap in both human and vehicular movements and celebrations, adding that the members will assist to provide security in every situation.

“We will continue to pursue our mandate which is to ensure the security of lives and property of the people in conjunction with other security agencies in the state,” he emphasized.

He appealed for the cooperation and support of the people for the ASVG through volunteering of useful information about the presence, operations, and movements of suspected criminals within their vicinities.

His word, “The ASVG is not a spirit. It does not have the power to decern everything at the same time. It requires the cooperation and support of the people to deliver the mandate.”

Mba said since its inception over a decade ago, the ASVG has recorded many break-throughs in the pursuit of the mandate, adding that it has been adjudged as one of the best vigilance outfits in Nigeria.

The CG, therefore commended the Federal Government for the creation of the Agro Rangers Unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), which he said had become very necessary and timely.

