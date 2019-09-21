NEWS
Stakeholders Caution Against Gas Plants At Filling Stations
The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) has warned of the danger of allowing Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), skids to be installed at petrol stations across the country.
Mr Nosa Ogieva-Okunbor, president, NALPGAM, who raised the security concern, condemned the indiscriminate citing of plants in filling stations at the association’s Governing Council Meeting, held in Lagos.
Ogieva-Okunbor, therefore, called on the federal government to urgently address the indiscriminate deployment of LPGs, otherwise known as cooking gas, at filling stations and retail outlets without addressing the risks involved.
He urged government agencies, particularly the department of petroleum resources (DPR) to curb the menace, while urging those marketers involved in such act to adhere strictly to DPR’s directives.
The president said that the DPR has already demanded the dismantling of all the illegal skids cited in stations across the nation.
He said that both LPG and fuel are highly inflammable, which need to be separated, adding that LPG cylinders are potentially and highly hazardous.
He said the association has resolutely condemned the increasing number of filling stations engaged in selling of gas within the stations not minding the hazardous implications.
