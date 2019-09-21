Star Apple For Diabetes, Pregnancy, Others

African Star Apple is one of the native fruits which are indigenous to tropical African countries like Nigeria and contains lots of nutrients which are numerous and beneficial to health.

Africa Star Apple is used in treating high blood pressure, diarrhea, digestive issues and fever, and lots more.

Below are some of the amazing health benefits of African star apples.

Prevents diabetes

Another essential benefit of African star apple is that it aids in controlling sugar levels in the blood and this is the best food for people suffering from diabetes.

Star apple fiber aids in keeping the blood sugar level under control. It’s rich in antioxidants helps in protecting the body against health problems such as cancer, diabetes and heart problems

Good for pregnant women

African Star apple has an acidic taste and is mostly liked by women during pregnancy because it helps in preventing the urge to vomit. Star apple helps a lot in some problems faced by women during pregnancy like treating sore throat, constipation, and indigestion.

Therefore it is advisable you consume this fruit during pregnancy because it will be of great help.

They contain several nutrients such as protein, lysine, niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, pantothenic acid, dietary fiber, amino acids, methionine, vitamin A, C, B3, B2 and B2 in moderate quantities added to other traces of elements like tannins, terpenoids, flavonoids and others that are beneficial to human health.

Lowers calories

African Star apple is known for its low calories. One portion of this fruit contains 67 calories making it good for those trying to lose weight. Star apple is rich in fiber which can make you get satiated easily.

Aids in digestive health

The active fiber content which is mainly a carbohydrate in star apples helps to keep the digestive system healthy as well helps to overcome constipation and other digestive problems.

It helps in normalizing your bowel movements and aids to get rid of constipation as well as other problems of the digestive system. Consumption of star apple helps in preventing the most dangerous health problem like cancer of the colon.

Natural antioxidants

African Star apple serves as a natural source of antioxidants which helps to remove damaging oxidizing agents in the body system and keep the immune system healthy.

Free radicals like heart attack and cancer can be prevented with antioxidant-rich foods like star apple. Regular and moderate eating of star apple can help in reducing the development of dead cells by removing free radicals.

Boosts immune system

These vitamins that are present in star apples help to produce collagen that promotes immune health and moderates sugar level in diabetic patients. Africa Star apple consumption helps in boosting immunity due to the presence of vitamin C and carotene in it.

Prevents anemia

It has a content of iron that is necessary for the body to produce hemoglobin and prevent iron deficiency anemia. Iron deficiency is a type of anemia that occurs because of insufficient of iron in the body and can lead to dizziness, loss of appetite, weakness, rapid heartbeat, headache, shortness of breath and fatigue.

All these can be prevented by consuming foods with high iron content such as African star apples and vegetables.

Strengthens bones

Important minerals such as calcium and phosphorus that are important for maintaining strong bones and teeth are contained in African star apples.

Because of its rich in calcium and phosphorus, regular eating of this fruits contributes a lot in strengthening your bones and preventing numerous bone diseases.

Helps in Weight Loss

Proper consumption of Africa star apples helps in managing weight loss and maintaining complete body health and beauty.

African Star apple is one of the best fruits for weight loss due to its low in fat and also it contains a high amount of dietary fibre that improves satiety; making you feel more satisfied even after a long time.

It is an excellent fruit to take when you are trying to lose weight.

Good source of vitamin c

Vitamin C is known to be a water-soluble nutrient which is important to assist several essential functions in the human body.

Vitamin C also acts as an antioxidant and is controls the production of collagen, protection of heart, healing wounds, enhancing vision, improving immune health and decreases blood sugar levels.

Vitamin C antioxidant properties help in neutralizing the harmful effect of free radicals and prevent fatal diseases like heart diseases and cancer.

Since the human body cannot produce vitamin C itself, we can easily get it from outside by consuming African star apple because is one those foods with high content of vitamin C.

Can be used as Medicine

The leaves, seeds and the fruits are good herbal medicine for treating of various health issues. Cooking of the leaves or bark can be used in treating diarrhea and dysentery. The shell of star apple tree aids in treating yellow fever and malaria.

African Star apple leaves are used in treating skin rash, stomach pain, diarrhea, and stomach pain. The seeds of star apple are also used in preparing ointments for treating skin infections and virginals.

Growing African Star Apple

African Star apple grows only in subtropical or tropical climate. It can be cultivated easily from seeds and would take 10 years for the young seedling to mature and bear fruits.

That is why grafted trees from air-layered cuttings or local nursery are better as they bear fruits from 1 to 2 years after cultivating in the ground. Its botanical name is Chrysophyllumcainito and it is usually available from December to April.

African Star apple is a very popular fruit in Nigeria called Agbalumo in Yoruba and Udala in Igbo language; the color ranges from green (when unripe), and orange (when ripe).

Some do have a yellow color too, and this kind of African star apple is most common than the purplish-green or purple star apple which is cultivated in other parts of the world like the ones grown in Southeast Asia which have extended to Central America.

In some part of Southeast Asia, there are other varieties grown known as just Star apples but is a purple back (Purple Star Apple) instead of the Nigerian yellow-orange colour.

Generally, African star apples are quite nutritious and the leaves exhibit some palliative properties that have been proven as remedies to certain ill health conditions such as skin rashes, diarrhoea and stomach pain.

It serves as a source of important daily vitamins recommended for health which are vitamins A and vitamin C which support many important functions of the human body.

Regular consumption of this fruit star apple will definitely boost your health in many ways.