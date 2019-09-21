The Furore Over PMB’s New Economic Team

This week, Aso Rock was a beehive of activities, but one event that caught the attention of Nigerians in the seat of power was the constitution of an economic advisory team by President Muhammadu Buhari. The move had been commended and condemned in equal measure, with different political connotations given to it.

The president had been criticized severally for the way he had been handling the economy. Recall that in the early days of his first term, the country had slipped into recession. Sadly, new report by the World Poverty Clock shows that Nigeria has overtaken India as the country with the most extreme poor people in the world.

The report disclosed that about 86.9 million Nigerians are now living in extreme poverty, which represents nearly 50 per cent of its estimated 200 million population. Hopefully, President Buhari had declared in his inaugural speech this year that his administration planned to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

To realize his objectives, the president changed the trajectory of the economic team. During the week, Buhari constituted an Economic Advisory Council (EAC). According to a statement by the special adviser on media and publicity to the president, Femi Adesina, the EAC is made up of the following: Prof. Doyin Salami as chairman, Dr. Mohammed Sagagi as vice chairman, with Prof. Ode Ojowu, Dr. Shehu Yahaya, Dr. Iyabo Masha, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and Mr. Bismark Rewane as members. Also, Dr. Mohammed Adaya Salisu – secretary (Senior Special Assistant to the President, Development Policy) is a member of the board.

Adesina said the advisory council would replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT) and would be reporting directly to the president. He noted: “The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President. The chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises.”

No sooner had the president made the announcement than the rumour mills went on the overdrive. There were insinuations that the president was making moves to whittle down the powers and effectiveness of the vice president.

That same day, news filtered in that President Buhari had directed Vice President Osinbajo to seek approvals for agencies under him. Some critics saw that as a final nail in the coffin of the vice president and a vote of no confidence by Buhari on his deputy. However, the presidency vehemently denied such claims saying they were obviously misleading and aims only to plant seeds of discord in the presidency, while attempting to create unnecessary national hysteria.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the vice president, Laolu Akande, the report suggests, falsely, that agencies under the supervision of the vice president do not normally comply with established rules where presidential approvals are required.

Akande explained that the agencies in question were established by law and the vice president had always insisted on due compliance with the enabling statutes and other established regulations.

He stated: “Depending on the particular scope of activity in question, agencies may require management approval only, at the level of the Director-General or Chief Executive Officer. In this category falls the great majority of their day-to-day activities.

“However, other activities, or procurements, with value exceeding a certain threshold, require Board approval. These may get to the agency Board chaired by the Vice President. In a few cases where Presidential approval is required, the Director-General must seek such approval from the President, through the Vice President.

“These rules have always guided the activities of statutory agencies and the ones under the Vice President’s supervision have always been so guided”.

Akande noted that to claim that in the first term of the Buhari administration, agencies of government had not been complying with the provisions of getting final approvals from the president was false, and the attempt to suggest the vice president’s complicity in such irregularities was simply mischievous and reprehensible.