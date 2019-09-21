NEWS
We’ve Received 2020 Budgets Of MTEF, FSP Documents – Lawan
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said the National Assembly has received the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Frame Work (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) documents, adding that they are ready to begin work when they resume plenary on Tuesday.
He said they would first consider them and pass before receiving the 2020 budget proposals from President Muhammadu Buhari.
Speaking to journalists at his Maitama residence on the issue and other plans that the 9th Senate has in store for Nigerians, the president of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, said it was gratifying that the executive came up with the MTEF/FSP documents earlier than before in paving the way for passage of the 2020 budget before the Christmas break in December.
The Senate, he disclosed, will, on resumption from its annual long recess on Tuesday, next week, give the MTEF document expeditious consideration by passing it to its committee on Finance for the required legislative input.
He said, “I have been informed that the executive has sent the request for the MTEF to the National Assembly and I am sure that would be the first that we would do by the grace of God. We hope to take the MTEF within the first legislative week by passing it to the committee on Finance.
“The committee on finance would be saddled with that as its first major responsibility in ensuring that it works judiciously on the MTEF/FSP requests and the budget will come after that”, he said.
He added that the 2020 budget proposals itself when presented , would be expeditiously considered by both chambers of the National Assembly in ensuring that the budget cycle is returned to January to December.
