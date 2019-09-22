2023: Yoruba Youths Seek PMB’s Support For South-West Candidate 

The Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to support candidate from the South West region to succeed him in 2023.

The association’s national President, Olalekan Hammed in a statement on Saturday, said what the youth were only concerned about, was Yoruba presidency in 2023.

“The most important thing is for president Buhari to support someone from South West region to succeed him in 2023. What we are concerned about is Yoruba presidency in 2023”, the youth said.

While noting that the Vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo had been stripped of some major powers which makes him not as administratively effective as he was in the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari, they said that what the President did “has no iota of macule and not constitutionally out of context.

“We know undoubtedly that the steps taken by President Buhari was not sole decision, it was collectively concluded with other stakeholders in APC, as South West political heavyweight were not excluded”, they said.

On the federal government’s National Economic Council propomouths00 billion National Livestock Transformation Plan, the youth said despite the fact that the programme was voluntary, all states of the federation should benefit.

The youths who noted that not all states across the country supported either RUGA or National Livestock Transformation Plan, said that notwithstanding, other states that have initiated similar programmes should be part of the beneficiaries.

According to them, Ogun, Akwa Ibom state amongst others have kick started creation of ranches to boost animal husbandry business and rejuvenate all forms of farming to ensure sufficient food and animal production, employment opportunities and wealth creation.

“Previously, the introduction of Fulani Colony and Ruga had generated a lot of criticism because of the widely spread farmers/herders crisis and the immunity enjoyed by killer herdsmen which resulted to suspicion of all federal government initiatives concerning cattle rearing.

“And since some state governors had foreseen that their people can only be safe, secure and empowered through the creation of ranches that would accommodate mostly majority of their unemployed youths and indeed eradicate poverty.

“In that sense, whether states volunteer to participate in National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) or not, they are entitle to the fund for they aim to achieve the same objectives with those adopted NLTP”, they argued.