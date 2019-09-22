Don’t Harbour Fleeing Terrorists, Army Warns Nigerians

The Nigerian Army has warned citizens against harbouring fleeing terrorists as it intensifies bombardments to clear the Lake Chad region.

Acting director, Army Public Relations, Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, Col Ado Isa, in a statement said credible intelligence indicates that some of the surviving criminals were seeking refuge in the homes of some unscrupulous individuals in some parts of Borno and Yobe States.

“These fugitives have been escaping and taking refuge in the residence of some persons in Maiduguri, Damboa, Gajiram, Monguno, Damasak, Biu, Gwoza Dikwa, Benisheikh, Ngamdu, Bama, Gamboru, Konduga, Gajigana and other smaller towns all in Borno State. Others, have also ran to Damaturu, Gujba, Buni Yadi, Buni Gari, Gashua, Kanamma, Yususufari, Goniri and Kukareta towns in Yobe State, among others.

“It is important to inform and warn all those harbouring the fleeing fugitives to report or hand them to the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole immediately,” he said.

He added that failure to do that would attract severe consequences from the authorities, and therefore urged all well – meaning Nigerians, especially those residing in aforementioned areas, to report suspicious persons in their communities.

He said such persons should be reported through its platform or its toll free short code using any network, or any of its special dedicated phone lines.

NAF Destroy Terrorists Hideouts,Kil Scores In Borno State

The Air Task Force (ATF) Operation Lafiya Dole, has in continuation of its sustained air offensive against terrorist elements in the north-east neutralised scores of terrorists and destroyed their hideouts in separate air strikes conducted at Durbada, Abaganaram and Tumbun Rego in Borno State.

Director of public relations and information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement, said the raids were executed between September 13 and 20, 2019, following credible human intelligence reports which were also corroborated by confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, that identified locations within the settlements that served as hideouts for the terrorists.

He stated that at Durbada, a staging post from where the terrorists launch attacks, the intelligence particularly indicated that a high value Boko Haram leader had been harboured at the location for a number of days.

According to him, following confirmatory intelligence, the ATF on Friday scrambled its aircraft yesterday to attack the identified harbour positions within the settlement .

He noted further that the attack aircraft scored accurate hits on the targeted locations, destroying some of the buildings and neutralising dozens of terrorists.

He said earlier attacks on Abaganaram and Tumbun Rego, which were both on the fringes of the Lake Chad, similarly resulted in massive destruction of the terrorists’ structures as well as the killing of several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters.

He restated that the NAF would sustain the tempo of effort, operating in concert with surface forces, to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the north-east of the country.

Meanwhile, former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has emphasised the need for every Nigerian to play vital role to achieve peace, even as Niger governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, announced a peace deal with bandits.

General Abubakar, who spoke in Minna, yesterday, at the second General Abdulsalami Abubakar Foundation Annual Peace Lecture organised by the University of Ibadan in conjunction with Abdulsalami Abubakar Institute for Peace and Sustainable Development Studies held at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre, Minna said his prayers for Nigeria was always sustainable peace.

He stated that for Nigeria to overcome the current challenges facing it in the area of peace and security, Nigerians must “raise the bar of peace and always walk the long road to peace.”

General Abdulsalami said that this had become necessary because the present leadership of the country “cannot bequeath chaos, disunity,a state of insecurity, and hopelessness to the next generations of Nigerians.”

He further urged Nigerians to embrace the virtues of tolerance, fairness, respect for human dignity and avoid vices that disrupt sustainable peace and development.

Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, who was the guest speaker and chief host at the occasion announced that the state government in the interest of peace struck a deal with some bandits in Kontokoro , Mariga local government axis of the state.

While presenting 13 of the repented bandits at the lecture to mark international peace day, he said the steps for a deal with them started about a month ago.

He also said that the bandits had kept to their side of the bargain, and therefore requested for the release of some of their members in custody.

The governor said there were three axis of banditry in Kontokoro, Rafi, and Allawa in the state, but with the deal with those in the Kontokoro axis, the activities of bandits had seized leaving the state to grapple with those in the other two axis.

The governor also said that climate change has adverse effects on the society and “a serious threat to peace” because it had forced the people to abandon their livelihood in search of a place to survive.

“Unfortunately however, the increase in population has also led to Nigerians competing for available land leading to clashes between different communities in the country.

“No region of Nigeria today is safe, it is insecurity everywhere. As a result I am calling on eminent Nigerians to come up with suggestions and ways to bring an end to the growing insecurity in the country,” he added.