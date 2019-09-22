FIDA Set To Empower Fifty Indigent Nigerian Women

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) is set to empower 50 indigent Nigerian women as a means to lift them out of poverty so they can contribute their quota to family development and the nation’s economy at large.

The Regional Vice President, (RVP) FIDA North and West Africa, Chief Victoria Awomolo, (SAN) stated this in Abuja while intimating journalist on the line up of activities for the upcoming 2019 FIDA Africa Regional conference scheduled to hold next month with the theme “The growth of women and children in Africa beyond rhetorics”.

Awomolo said though the Nigerian government is doing a lot to alleviate suffering of the poor masses, FIDA also wants to contribute to this angle by selecting 50 indigent women to teach them skills that will lift them out of poverty for life.

She said the women will be trained in five significant areas of skills acquisition with cash and starter packs given to them at the end of the training to make it easier for them to start their businesses after the training.

The RVP further said FIDA’s Major aim is to defend the rights of indigent women, children and in some extreme cases, the men too.

“African Regional Congress is where we deliberate further at a global level on issues that we are passionate about that is the issue of women and children. This happens every three years before the end of the tenure of the incumbent RVP. The issues of women and children are paramount and if this is not adequately addressed, they will eventually affect the growth of the society.

“We want to deliberate on the level women have grown over the last 50 yrs. Looking at where we have been, how far we have come and where we are going to. This will enable us to proffer solutions to the problem of women and children in Africa on why our growth in political arena, in the economic space and educationally has been very slow” Chief Awolomo added.