Green House Farmers On Edo Risk Lost Of Job Over Ban On Inorganic Fertilizers

The closure of Nigeria borders and ban placed on the importation of inorganic fertilizers has placed jobs of over 130 workers at risk at the Wells Hosa green house farm located in Edo State.

It was gathered that the farm adopted use of Hydroponic Technology as it relied on inorganic fertilizers and chemicals for the crops to grow as they are not planted on soil but coconut fibre.

Crops grown at the farm are Roma tomatoes, the bell pepper, the cherry tomatoes, beef tomatoes and albanaro pepper.

Managing Director of Wells Hosa Green House farms, Bright Okunbo, said it was not only the workers’ fate that are at stake but the continuous existence of the farm if he could import inputs and no available alternatives in the country.

Okunbo said the people he bought from recently are now running out of products.

According to him, “I am hoping the closure of borders and ban on importation of inorganic fertilizers will last for a short time and we have a solution to this.

“The government can look out for alternatives to ways that people like us have access to the input we need. Without that, in the next couple of months if we don’t have input there is nothing I can do.

“The most challenges we have observed in the past one year is getting the right input when it comes to chemicals and fertiliser at the right time and from the right sources. When we started the farm, we got NAFDAC permit to import inorganic fertilizers and end user certificate to be able to import inorganic fertilizers which is one of our major input for our irrigation system.

“We were able to import any time we wanted within that one year period when the licenses were valid. Currently, with the new ban on importation of inorganic fertilizers, no bank will issue Form M for you to import. Most of the inorganic fertilizers are not available in Nigeria. That is our major challenge right now.

“Without those fertilisers and right chemicals, we will not be able to operate. There is no substitute for this. I cannot use organnic fertilizers to run my farm because I am not planting on soil. I don’t have anything that will be pulling the micro nutrient or microorganism that is available in the soils. This is different because I have to introduced every micro, macro nutrients and inorganic fertilizers by myself in the right quantity. If I don’t have all of these, I will not be able to operate. That is our biggest challenge.”