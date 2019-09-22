NEWS
NGO Flags Off Training Of 2,100 Primary School Teachers In Kebbi
As part of its contribution to compliment the efforts of Government in the education sector, a nongovernmental organisation, Kebbi Development Forum (KDF) at the weekend flagged off the training of 2,100 primary school teachers drawn across the 3 political zones of Kebbi State.
At the flag off ceremony in Muhammadu Adamu Aliero Model Primary school in Jega on Saturday, the Chairman of the association, Professor Sahabi Danladi said the teachers will benefit on the new trends of teaching strategies.
He explained that first phase of the training would cover 300 teachers involving 100 teachers from all the 21 local government areas of the state.
Danladi said it was important for teachers to be equipped with appropriate knowledge, attitude, behavior and skills they require to perform their tasks effectively as classroom teachers.
According to him, the new teaching strategies is called student-centered or learner’s-centered education which focuses from teacher to Student. “In a student centered learning space, students choose what they learn how they learn and how the student will be assessed on their learning “”
He added that apart from training the tree on the new strategies, the program was designed to inculcate change of attitude towards teaching profession and education generally among teachers and community.
He called on the state government to revive the inspectorate department of ministry of education for close supervision of learning activities while appealing to sister organizations like GEDA, ZEDS and YEDA to come up with similar programs for the of our people.
In his remarks at the occasion, the district head of Jega, Alhaji Muhammad Arzika, Sarkin Kabbin Jega commended KDF for the laudable initiative.
He decried educational marginalisation among women in Northern Nigeria as unacceptable “According to a survey, about 69.4 percent of women in the north have no access to education at all, when compared with the 5.5 percent in the southern region. This is not acceptable”, he said.
