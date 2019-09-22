NEWS
Polygamy: Multiple Wives Will Make You Poorer, Emir Warns
Alhaji Attahiru Ahmed, Emir of Anka in Zamfara, has cautioned low income earners against marrying more than one wife.
Ahmed, who gave the warning on Sunday in Anka, said that multiple marriages was worsening the economic situation of the poor and making them even poorer.
He spoke during the distribution of some women empowerment items donated by Hajia Aisha Bello-Matawalle, wife of the state governor.
The items were distributed to women from Anka, Bakura, Bukuyyum, Gummi, Maradun and Talata-Mafara local governments areas in Zamfara West Senatorial District.
“Civil servants on a salary of N15,000 a month marry more than one wife and end up raising families they cannot carter for.
“It is this attitude that is responsible for increasing out-of-school children because the parents cannot shoulder the responsibility.
“People should marry in accordance with their earnings to ensure that their children have sound education and good moral background,” he counseled.
The emir advised beneficiaries of the gesture to make good use of their packages in order to be economically-self reliant and support their families.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that various speakers, in their remarks at the occasion, commended the governor’s wife for the gesture and expressed optimism that it would aid the war against poverty and improve living standards in the rural settlements.
They also urged people to plan their lives in accordance with their means. (NAN)
